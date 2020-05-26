 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
Information and resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

‘Don’t be like Toronto’: Calgary mayor warns against large gatherings in parks

Calgary, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Large crowd gathers at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Saturday May 23, 2020 violating physical distancing bylaw in place to curb COVID-19 cases. Toronto is one of the Canadian cities hit hardest by the virus, with over 10,000 confirmed cases and 768 deaths.

Handout

Calgary’s mayor is warning citizens “don’t be like Toronto” and congregate in large numbers in parks.

Naheed Nenshi made the comment in reference to thousands of people who squeezed into a downtown Toronto park on Saturday, despite calls from public health officials to avoid large gatherings.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called the behaviour “reckless” and suggested those who were there get tested for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is one of the Canadian cities hit hardest by the virus, with over 10,000 confirmed cases and 768 deaths.

Nenshi is advising Calgarians against going to four popular parks in their city.

He is also urging people to find other areas for recreation.

“I just want to say to Calgarians, a sentence that Calgarians don’t need any reminding of – don’t be like Toronto,” Nenshi said Tuesday during a news conference.

“We have a beautiful city that is full of green spaces. There are great opportunities to get together in your own neighbourhood in non-traditional spaces.”

While its number of active cases is declining, Calgary remains the provincial epicentre of the virus, with almost 600 active cases and 101 of Alberta’s 138 deaths.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies