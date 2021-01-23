 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Don’t bet against an American revival

Marcus Gee
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to respond to the economic crisis, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington on Jan. 22, 2021.

JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

Protests and riots over racial injustice. Angry demonstrations in the U.S. capital. An inflamed political climate. A yawning divide between left and right.

The late 1960s were a troubled time in the United States of America. The Vietnam War had divided the country – Middle America versus the cosmopolitan cities, rednecks versus hippies. Anti-war protesters taunted president Lyndon Baines Johnson with the chant: “Hey, hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?” Conservatives told them: “America, love it or leave it.”

An anti-war march on the Pentagon in Washington pitted a sea of demonstrators against thousands of soldiers at the headquarters of the U.S. military. Rioting after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. devastated the inner cities. Americans watched on television as police armed with billy clubs beat demonstrators during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. At times it seemed as if the country was about to fly apart under the force of its divisions.

Story continues below advertisement

The sixties spilled over into the seventies as the war in Southeast Asia dragged on and the Watergate scandal pulled down president Richard Nixon. Inflation soared, the stock market tanked. The country saw 2,000 bombings a year between 1972 and 1974 as political militants abandoned peaceful protest for sharper tactics.

Yet the United States survived and rebounded. A Georgia peanut farmer, Jimmy Carter, took office promising to create “a new national spirit of unity and trust.” The president who followed, Ronald Reagan, persuaded many voters that it was “morning in America” again.

That sense of rebirth filled the chill air of Washington this week as Joe Biden took the oath of office. Speaking outside the building that only days earlier had been invaded by a mob of jeering zealots, he vowed to “end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.” As a new presidential term begins, he said, “We look ahead in our uniquely American way – restless, bold, optimistic – and set our sights on the nation we know we can be and we must be.”

Vice-President Kamala Harris drove home the point when she spoke that night about what she called “American aspiration.” In the United States, she said, “We not only dream, we do. … We are bold, fearless and ambitious. We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up.”

American political speech can seem overblown and even boastful to Canadian ears. After watching the sorry spectacle of the past four years with horrified fascination, many in this country have lost faith in our overweening neighbour. To them, America seems broken as a democracy, finished as a world power.

I don’t think so. I grew up in the sixties and saw the United States pass through that crucible. The faith that Americans have in themselves is their greatest strength. It gives them the power to renew themselves in hard times. They have done it many times before, recovering from civil war, depression and world war with their political and economic system intact.

That system looks tattered and tarnished today. From the plague of gun violence to the curse of racial inequality, Americans have much to overcome. Though the Trump nightmare may be over and sanity back in the saddle, the discord and disunion that helped cause it remain.

Story continues below advertisement

But the other great American virtue is an unquenchable desire to make things better. If Americans often seem overproud, they are also intensely self-critical. As Ms. Harris put it, they are driven to “keep refining, keep tinkering, keep perfecting.” The very preamble to their Constitution speaks of forming “a more perfect union,” a phrase that was on many lips this week.

Americans rededicated themselves to that cause through the ritual and rhetoric of this inaugural week. Only the rash would bet against them. They have emerged from trials in the past and, armed with their questing faith, they will emerge again.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies