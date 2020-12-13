Doses of Canada’s first COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive shortly

Open this photo in gallery A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Britain. POOL/Reuters

Doses of Canada’s first COVID-19 vaccine are to arrive in the country imminently.

Major-General Dany Fortin, a former NATO commander who is leading the distribution of vaccines, said Sunday that doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine will be here shortly, with flights to arrive Sunday and Monday.

“The delivery schedule is unfolding exactly as planned,” he said in an interview Sunday on CBC’s Rosemary Barton Live.

“They’re on their way. They’re going to be here soon.”

Medical experts, Ottawa and the provincial governments see the arrival of the first vaccine, approved by Health Canada last week, as a significant step forward in the country’s fight against the virus that has caused both a public health emergency and an economic recession.

Once the provinces have received the doses, they will be in charge of distribution.

“Points of use in the provinces will be in a position to administer the vaccines in the coming days,” Gen. Fortin said.

The provinces have confirmed they are ready at 14 distribution sites and work is under way for the creation of additional locations, he added, noting the number of future sites will depend on the province.

“When we are at full speed, we’re probably going to have a couple hundred sites for Pfizer-BioNTech product,” he said.

There will be 30,000 doses delivered to begin that will allow Canada to do a “soft launch” and adjust going forward, he added.

Gen. Fortin also said work is being done to prepare for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine with an expectation it could be approved soon by Health Canada.

Territories are particularly interested in the Moderna vaccine because it poses fewer logistical challenges for distribution. Pfizer-BioNTech must be held at an extremely cold temperature. The territories are not receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“We’re really paying attention to the next vaccine that is coming online,” he said.

Gen. Fortin said he is working on the assumption that Moderna vaccines will be delivered to Canada in early January but planning is under way now to get ready.

“I really want us to be ready at the end of next week,” he said.

