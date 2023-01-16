Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes the announcement on health care with Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto, on Jan. 16, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario will boost the number of surgeries at private health care clinics, starting immediately with cataract procedures, in hopes of clearing a backlog intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced a three-step plan Monday morning that would expand the types of surgeries that can be offered at private independent health facilities, including hip and knee replacements starting next year.

The first phase is focused on addressing the backlog of cataract surgeries and intends to add an additional 14,000 procedures in Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo and Ottawa through new partnerships with private surgical and diagnostic centres.

The province is also providing $18-million to existing private clinics to increase hours of MRI and CT scans and boost the number of surgeries with a goal of reducing wait lists to pre-pandemic levels by March. There are an estimated 206,0000 people waiting for procedures in Ontario, according to figures from the province, up from 200,000 prior to the pandemic.

Mr. Ford said his government will also introduce legislation in February that would allow for more types of surgeries to be offered in private facilities as part of the next two phases of the plan. Only about 5 per cent of OHIP-funded outpatient surgeries are performed at the 10 independent health facilities and one private hospital currently licensed to do so, with the rest done in hospitals. Almost 50 per cent of surgeries could be done out of hospital, which the premier said would open up capacity for more urgent procedures.

“We’re making it easier, faster and more convenient for you to connect to care,” he said at Monday’s announcement at the Kensington Eye Institute, a non-profit clinic.

But critics argue that moving surgeries to private clinics will only worsen staffing shortages in the system, which forced the temporary closures of some emergency room in recent months. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, which would inspect any new private health clinics, issued a statement this week saying the idea would lengthen wait times for more urgent hospital care.

Five large Ontario health care unions called on the government to halt its plan Monday, charging that for-profit clinics will lure staff away from the public system as well as lead to the possibility of “upselling” for services, such as premium lenses for cataract procedures. The unions said more money should instead be spent on hospitals, including on a plan to retain staff.

Michael Hurley, president of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, said there will be “fierce resistance” of the government’s plan from hospital staff and the public. The unions are also asking for the government to conduct a human resource risk assessment before moving forward.

Unifor, Canada’s largest public sector union, said the plan will not address the backlog challenges and simply move the procedures to another site outside the public sector.

“This move runs counter to the principles of our public health care system. Doug Ford is allowing private clinics to profit by performing these essential health procedures, which is not a solution to our health care crisis,” Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi said in a statement. “It will simply make this crisis worse by exacerbating the staffing shortages in our public system and diverting funding away from public hospitals and clinics.”

Asked about what safeguards will be in place to ensure staffing in the public system isn’t impacted, Ms. Jones said private facilities will need to submit detailed plans as part of the application process. A number of physicians at these centres would also be required to have active privileges to treat patients at their local hospital.

Mr. Ford said he isn’t interested in the “endless debate” about who should provide care and that the current “status quo” isn’t working.

“All I care about is that you get the care you need quickly and safely,” he said.

A 2021 report from Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk found that operating rooms weren’t being used to full capacity to help clear the surgical backlog. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, 330,000 outpatient surgeries were performed in hospitals compared with the roughly 440,000 to 455,000 outpatient surgeries in each of the four years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Lysyk’s audit also determined that in some cases patients were misinformed by private clinics and independent health facilities of their right to receive standard cataract surgery for free and were charged for optional add-ons such as specialty lenses, costing between $450 to almost $5,000 per eye. At the time, Ms. Lysyk found the province had no oversight mechanism to prevent patients from being charged inappropriately.

Responding to these concerns Monday, Ms. Jones said procedures will continue to be funded through OHIP and if patients are charged for enhanced services without their knowledge, they can ask for the ministry to investigate.