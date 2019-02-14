Doug Ford announces $40-million for Ontario auto sector plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced $40-million over three years for a new plan for the auto sector.
The funding includes money for an automotive modernization program, internships and an online learning and training portal.
The announcement is part of a 10-year plan for strengthening the auto sector’s competitiveness.
It includes international promotion of Ontario’s auto sector, a review of industrial electricity pricing, and supports for autonomous vehicle technologies.
A second phase of the plan is set to be released later this year.
Ford’s announcement comes as General Motors plans to shut down a plant in Oshawa, Ont., at the end of the year – a move that will see 2,600 workers lose their jobs.
