 Skip to main content

Canada Doug Ford announces $40-million for Ontario auto sector plan

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Doug Ford announces $40-million for Ontario auto sector plan

Woodbridge, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The announcement is part of a 10-year plan for strengthening the auto sector’s competitiveness.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced $40-million over three years for a new plan for the auto sector.

The funding includes money for an automotive modernization program, internships and an online learning and training portal.

The announcement is part of a 10-year plan for strengthening the auto sector’s competitiveness.

Story continues below advertisement

It includes international promotion of Ontario’s auto sector, a review of industrial electricity pricing, and supports for autonomous vehicle technologies.

A second phase of the plan is set to be released later this year.

Ford’s announcement comes as General Motors plans to shut down a plant in Oshawa, Ont., at the end of the year – a move that will see 2,600 workers lose their jobs.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter