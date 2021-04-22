Doug Ford apologizes for some missteps, pledges paid sick leave for Ontario workers affected by COVID-19

Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologized and said his government moved “too fast” in bringing in tougher police measures as he vowed to move on a provincial sick pay program after a year of resistance.

But the Premier brushed aside other calls from the medical community and the province’s scientific advisers to close more non-essential businesses where COVID-19 is spreading and to allow outdoor recreational activities, saying his government’s goal is to reduce mobility in the face of high case counts and rising hospitalizations.

In a press conference outside of his late mother’s home – where he is in isolation after coming into contact with a staff member who has COVID-19 – Mr. Ford said he knows people are angry and that his government’s recent enforcement measures went “too far.” The government backtracked over the weekend after issuing sweeping new powers that would have allowed police to stop anyone on the street or in cars under the provincial stay-at-home order. But other measures – such as further restricting workplaces where COVID-19 is spreading and banning outdoor recreational facilities – have not been changed.

“I know we got it wrong, I know we made a mistake. And for that, I’m sorry, and I sincerely apologize,” said Mr. Ford, who grew emotional as he spoke of the public’s frustration and sadness after seeing loved ones die.

“As Premier, as I said right from the beginning, the buck stops with me.”

Medical experts, including the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, have recommended narrowing the list of those that stay open to “only truly essential indoor workplaces,” in order to bring cases down and reopen safely as soon as possible. For now, some local public health units are stepping in. Toronto and Peel Region issued new orders this week to shut down workplaces with outbreaks – after a similar move in British Columbia.

Mr. Ford said recent modelling, showing cases could soon rise to 10,000 a day, led his government to institute measures to limit mobility such as increase police powers and closing playgrounds, since reversed after publicly outcry.

“I’m sorry we acted too quick on the measures,” he said.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath called on the government to do more immediately – including giving workers sick pay, closing non-essential businesses and sending more vaccines to hotspots.

“Every day he delays action, more lives will be lost, and more families and businesses will be devastated,” she said in a statement.

Mr. Ford, who has not been since publicly since Friday, said his government will be bringing in measures to close the “gaps” in the federal sick pay program, but did not give an exact timeline.

The Premier, who has called a provincial sick pay program “double-dipping,” acknowledged it takes too long for essential workers to get payments from the federal government. But he said he doesn’t want to put the burden on the backs of businesses who have suffered throughout the pandemic.

“We’re going to come up with a very strong program to protect the workers,” he said.

The Premier has come under intense criticism in recent days, including calls from the opposition for his resignation.

Mr. Ford said he’s going to continue to lead the province. He blamed the federal Liberal government for not procuring enough vaccines.

Also Thursday, Ontario reported 3,682 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 more deaths linked to the virus. Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,131 new cases in Toronto, 507 in Peel Region and 436 in York Region. She also says there are 279 new cases in Ottawa and 200 in Durham Region. Nearly 135,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario since yesterday’s daily report.

- With a report from Tavia Grant in Toronto, and the Canadian Press

