Doug Ford apologizes for some missteps, pledges paid sick leave for Ontario workers affected by COVID-19

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Doug Ford apologizes for some missteps, pledges paid sick leave for Ontario workers affected by COVID-19

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario Premier Doug Ford apologized and said his government moved “too fast” in bringing in tougher police measures as he vowed to move on a provincial sick pay program after a year of resistance.

But the Premier brushed aside other calls from the medical community and the province’s scientific advisers to close more non-essential businesses where COVID-19 is spreading and to allow outdoor recreational activities, saying his government’s goal is to reduce mobility in the face of high case counts and rising hospitalizations.

In a press conference outside of his late mother’s home – where he is in isolation after coming into contact with a staff member who has COVID-19 – Mr. Ford said he knows people are angry and that his government’s recent enforcement measures went “too far.” The government backtracked over the weekend after issuing sweeping new powers that would have allowed police to stop anyone on the street or in cars under the provincial stay-at-home order. But other measures – such as further restricting workplaces where COVID-19 is spreading and banning outdoor recreational facilities – have not been changed.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know we got it wrong, I know we made a mistake. And for that, I’m sorry, and I sincerely apologize,” said Mr. Ford, who grew emotional as he spoke of the public’s frustration and sadness after seeing loved ones die.

“As Premier, as I said right from the beginning, the buck stops with me.”

Medical experts, including the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, have recommended narrowing the list of those that stay open to “only truly essential indoor workplaces,” in order to bring cases down and reopen safely as soon as possible. For now, some local public health units are stepping in. Toronto and Peel Region issued new orders this week to shut down workplaces with outbreaks – after a similar move in British Columbia.

Mr. Ford said recent modelling, showing cases could soon rise to 10,000 a day, led his government to institute measures to limit mobility such as increase police powers and closing playgrounds, since reversed after publicly outcry.

“I’m sorry we acted too quick on the measures,” he said.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath called on the government to do more immediately – including giving workers sick pay, closing non-essential businesses and sending more vaccines to hotspots.

“Every day he delays action, more lives will be lost, and more families and businesses will be devastated,” she said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ford, who has not been since publicly since Friday, said his government will be bringing in measures to close the “gaps” in the federal sick pay program, but did not give an exact timeline.

The Premier, who has called a provincial sick pay program “double-dipping,” acknowledged it takes too long for essential workers to get payments from the federal government. But he said he doesn’t want to put the burden on the backs of businesses who have suffered throughout the pandemic.

“We’re going to come up with a very strong program to protect the workers,” he said.

The Premier has come under intense criticism in recent days, including calls from the opposition for his resignation.

Mr. Ford said he’s going to continue to lead the province. He blamed the federal Liberal government for not procuring enough vaccines.

Also Thursday, Ontario reported 3,682 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 more deaths linked to the virus. Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,131 new cases in Toronto, 507 in Peel Region and 436 in York Region. She also says there are 279 new cases in Ottawa and 200 in Durham Region. Nearly 135,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario since yesterday’s daily report.

Story continues below advertisement

- With a report from Tavia Grant in Toronto, and the Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies