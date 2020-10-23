Doug Ford calls for talks in Caledonia, Ont. land dispute

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Provincial Police look over a blockade on McKenzie Rd. in Caledonia, Ont., after a judge granted a permanent injunction against a land reclamation camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane, Oct. 23, 2020. Tara Walton/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford is calling for Indigenous demonstrators occupying a housing development in Caledonia, Ont., to engage in peaceful talks with his government.

Ford made the appeal after a judge ordered them to permanently leave a construction site at the centre of an Indigenous land dispute this week.

Hours after the ruling Thursday, provincial police say cruisers near the McKenzie Meadows site were approached by protesters and were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported and police said an investigation was under way.

Ford described the demonstrators as a few “bad apples” and condemned any violence targeting police officers.

A spokesman for the demonstrators could not immediately be reached for comment.

