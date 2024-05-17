Doug Ford calls on Ottawa to stop approving ‘safe supply’ sites and review existing ones in Ontario

Open this photo in gallery: A sign reading “Safe Supply Now” is seen at a gathering outside the Provincial Court of British Columbia to support the Drug User Liberation Front in Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to stop approving safe supply drug sites and to conduct a formal review of current ones in the province.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr. Ford thanks the federal government for recently reversing the decriminalization of hard drugs in British Columbia and says Ottawa should now require provincial support for safe supply sites in his province. The sites, where medical professionals provide prescription medications as a safer alternative to the illegal drug supply, are approved by Health Canada.

“In Ontario, due to Health Canada’s siloed approval process, the province is completely in the dark about where these federally approved sites are operating and the quantity of controlled and illegal substances they dispense,” Mr. Ford wrote in the letter sent Thursday, which was released publicly by Mr. Ford’s office on Friday.

“This is frankly unacceptable, given its adverse effects on our communities. For that reason, I’m calling on the federal government to immediately stop approving new sites and conduct a formal review of existing ones in the province.”

Spokespeople for the Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Health Canada says the safer supply sites can help prevent overdoses, save lives and connect people who use drugs to other health and social services. Safer supply sites can include medical clinics, supportive housing, pharmacies and health centres, as well as supervised consumption sites.

In his letter, Mr. Ford says that in B.C., which has one-third the population of Ontario, there are three times as many deaths involving opioids. He said the diversion of controlled substances obtained at safe supply facilities is a common occurrence, including to trade for more lethal and harmful drugs like fentanyl.

Mr. Ford’s letter comes after the province said it is fervently opposed to Toronto’s request to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs. Mr. Trudeau’s government has previously said it will not consider Toronto’s application because it is opposed by the provincial government.

“As we’ve already indicated to Toronto Public Health, we do not, and never will, support their application to decriminalize illegal drugs. Please consider this our formal confirmation to the federal government that we are 100 per cent opposed to their proposal,” Mr. Ford wrote in the letter.

The province said Thursday it would intervene if Toronto does not withdraw its application, but city councillor Chris Moise, chair of Toronto’s board of health, said there is no need to do so because the province is already opposed.

Toronto’s submission followed a similar application from B.C., which was eventually approved and took effect last year only to be partly reversed earlier this month after a request from the province amid concerns over public drug use and disorder.

The partial rollback of B.C.’s exemption rekindled a nationwide debate on the whole idea of decriminalizing drugs and put Toronto’s similar proposal under an intense political spotlight.