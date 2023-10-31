Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a press conference in Toronto on Oct. 31, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was not involved in picking which land would be added to urban boundaries in several municipalities, including for properties associated with a developer friend, and that he ordered his new housing minister to reverse the policy when he discovered the changes were problematic.

The premier faced reporters on Tuesday for the first time in six weeks, a day after thousands of internal government records were released by advocacy organization Environmental Defence, as the government continues to grapple with the fallout of its land-use decisions.

The documents revealed for the first time that Mr. Ford’s office was directly involved in the urban boundary changes, including to two properties in Nobleton, Ont., that are co-owned by a company founded by Shakir Rehmatullah, a friend of the premier’s who attended his daughter’s wedding last year.

The scrutiny of the urban boundary changes, which were reversed last week, follows months of controversy over the government’s now-cancelled decision to carve out land from the protected Greenbelt, which is now the subject of an RCMP investigation. Mr. Ford has also denied any involvement or wrongdoing in the Greenbelt plan.

Asked on Tuesday if he directed his staff to include the Nobleton properties, Mr. Ford said thousands of changes are regularly made to municipalities’ official plans and he was not involved in any of them.

“Honestly, I don’t even know which lands you’re talking about,” Mr. Ford told reporters at an unrelated announcement in Etobicoke, Ont. “I wasn’t aware of it, let me be very clear on that.”

The documents shed light on the directives from political staff that led to many of the sweeping changes the province imposed last November on the official plans of York, Peel, Niagara and Halton Regions, and the City of Hamilton – all of which the government retracted last week. At the centre of the changes to both the urban boundaries and the plan to build housing on the Greenbelt was Ryan Amato, then-chief of staff to former housing minister Steve Clark, both of whom have since resigned.

In e-mails sent to bureaucrats about the changes, Mr. Amato said the Premier’s Office (PO) requested a copy of a map, to ensure that two specific properties in Nobleton, Ont., in York Region north of Toronto, were included in the province’s boundary changes. In an e-mail among planning bureaucrats on Nov. 3, the day before the changes went out, Mr. Amato is quoted as saying that the “PO wants this done.” The Premier’s Office was also involved in last-minute changes made to Peel Region’s official plan, according to the documents.

Mr. Ford said Tuesday that when he learned how the lands were selected, he asked his new Housing Minister, Paul Calandra, to cancel the plans to expand the urban boundaries.

“I directed Minister Calandra to pull all of them, like I did the Greenbelt,” he said.

The documents also suggest that the premier agreed to pursue the removal of a parcel of land from the Greenbelt in a meeting with a Hamilton-area developer and Progressive Conservative fundraiser, Sergio Manchia, in September, 2021. That was more than a year before Mr. Ford’s government would announce it was breaking previous promises and opening up 3,000 hectares in the protected area for housing.

The premier told reporters Tuesday he had no recollection of the fundraiser and said it occurred a year and a half before any decisions about the Greenbelt changes crossed his desk. “You’re asking me to remember what I did or said two years ago. I can’t say I said that,” he said.

“I do talk to thousands of people all throughout the year with great ideas.”

Mr. Ford also said Tuesday he has not been contacted by the RCMP. The Mounties are expected to begin interviews with government officials as early as this week into the Greenbelt probe.