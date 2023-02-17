Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves following a meeting on health care with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers in Ottawa on Feb. 7 in Ottawa. The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act also investigated the province’s response to the disruptions in a section titled 'Ontario’s absence.'Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government was “absent from the political table” during last winter’s convoy protest in Ottawa, according to the final report from the Emergencies Act inquiry, which described the province’s lack of action as “troubling.”

The five-volume report from Justice Paul Rouleau found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the act to end blockades across the country was justified. The protests were staged in Ottawa and elsewhere in opposition to pandemic public-health restrictions. The inquiry also investigated the province’s response to the disruptions in a section titled “Ontario’s absence.”

Mr. Ford and then-solicitor-general Sylvia Jones, now the Deputy Premier and Health Minister, declined to participate in high-level political talks as the convoy rolled into Ottawa last February, Justice Rouleau said.

The report described attempts to bring together officials at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to co-ordinate an integrated response to the protests, which took place both at staff and ministerial levels.

“While Ontario sent representatives to the staff table, it was absent at the political table,” the report said. “I find the Province of Ontario’s reluctance to become fully engaged in such efforts directed at resolving the situation in Ottawa troubling.”

The report notes that there were two “tripartite meetings” held between Feb. 3 and 10 that attempted to bring together officials from the three levels of government, but neither Mr. Ford nor Ms. Jones attended. Mr. Ford told then-Ottawa mayor Jim Watson “that he did not believe these meetings would be productive,” the report said, while Ms. Jones believed that responding to the protests was a law-enforcement issue, not a political one.

The report found that there was also confusion and disagreement as to which police resources were being provided to the Ottawa Police Service.

The Premier and Ms. Jones chose not to be interviewed or participate in the inquiry report. When Justice Rouleau summoned them to testify, they invoked parliamentary privilege and would not comply. “As a result, the Commission is at a regrettable disadvantage in its understanding of Ontario’s perspective,” the report said.

Justice Rouleau found that Ontario was only “spurred to action” to stop the disruptions when the cross-border Ambassador Bridge was blockaded in Windsor, Ont.

It was only when Mr. Trudeau spoke to Mr. Ford on Feb. 9 after the Ambassador Bridge blockade, “that collaboration became the name of the game,” Justice Rouleau wrote.

“It is unfortunate that such collaboration did not take place days earlier. Had there been greater collaboration at the political level from the start, it could well have assisted in ironing out the communication, jurisdictional, and resourcing issues that plagued the early response to the protests,” the report said.

“It could also have provided the people of Ottawa with a clear message that they had not been abandoned by their provincial government during a time of crisis.”

The report also criticized Ms. Jones’s decision to announce that 1,500 Ontario Provincial Police officers had been on the ground in Ottawa from the beginning of the protest, when in fact the OPP had contributed a cumulative 1,500 officer shifts. Both OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, as well as Ontario deputy Solicitor-General Mario Di Tommaso, characterized the disclosure of the figures as “unhelpful and unwise.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the current Ontario Solicitor-General, Michael Kerzner, defended Ontario’s response to the convoy. Neither the Premier’s Office, nor Ms. Jones, responded to requests for comment.

“During the occupations in Ottawa and Windsor, our government was squarely focused on providing the tools our policing partners needed to bring the situation to an end,” said spokesman Michael Harrison.

“The Ontario Provincial Police provided intelligence before the occupations even began, deployed officers, and continued to provide resources to Ottawa Police and Windsor Police Services in response to their requests for further operational support,” he said.

He added that Ontario declared a state of emergency prior to the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act, and had already frozen convoy funds from the GiveSendGo crowdfunding platform “to hinder efforts to continue illegally occupying the streets of Ottawa.”

The Ontario NDP accused the Premier of “spinelessness” in the face of the weeks-long protests.

“Commissioner Rouleau’s report confirms what has been clear all along: that Doug Ford and his cabinet turned their backs on the people of Ottawa at a moment of crisis,” said the statement from Ottawa-area New Democratic MPPs Joel Harden and Chandra Pasma.