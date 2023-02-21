Queen’s Park in Toronto on Feb. 20.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing sharp questions about his relationship with developers as the legislature resumes following its winter break.

Ford has said he did nothing wrong when developers, who are longtime family friends, attended his daughter’s $150-per-ticket stag-and-doe, which is typically an event to raise money for an engaged couple.

The Office of the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario has said that based on information provided, Ford had no knowledge of gifts given to his daughter and son-in-law and there was no discussion of government business at the summer event.

Marit Stiles, in her first question period as NDP leader today, asked Ford multiple questions about the event, including whether anyone in the premier’s office or other government staff had a role in sending out the event invitations.

Ford only answered one of the questions – Government House Leader Paul Calandra took the rest – and said that his family is separate from the political process and they are not involved.

The government is set to introduce health reform legislation later today that will include allowing private clinics to perform more surgical procedures and diagnostic tests among other changes designed to deal with massive backlogs.