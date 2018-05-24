Doug Ford involved in sale of fake Tory memberships in 2016, Liberals say

Open this photo in gallery Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford makes an announcement during a campaign stop on a farm in the town of Lakeshore, Ont., on May 23, 2018. Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Liberals have released an audio recording of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford that they say shows he engaged in selling false memberships in 2016 for Kinga Surma, now the party’s candidate in Etobicoke Centre.

The audio dates from before Mr. Ford’s time as party leader but is said to have recorded him at a Tim Hortons in the west Toronto area of Etobicoke as he tried to help Ms. Surma sell memberships during her ultimately successful nomination battle. Ms. Surma is a former city hall staffer who served during Doug Ford’s late brother Rob Ford’s time as mayor of Toronto.

In the recording, which was released Thursday morning by Liberal party campaign co-chair Deb Matthews, Mr. Ford is heard encouraging potential party members to leave membership forms incomplete and suggesting that their membership fees will be paid by other people, in clear violation of the party’s rules.

Story continues below advertisement

“Kinga is running. It doesn’t cost ya anything, we’re just signing people up today. That’s it,” Mr. Ford is heard saying as he and Ms. Surma encourage people to take out PC memberships and support her candidacy.

A Tory membership costs $10 annually and must be paid for by the member, according to the party’s rules.

“These practices contradict the rules and regulations that Mr. Ford, as leader, has pledged to enforce,” said Ms. Matthews, a former MPP who long served as Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne’s main lieutenant. Ms. Matthews called on Mr. Ford to fire Ms. Surma as a candidate.

Mr. Ford has faced a number of questions about Tory nominations over the past week since the resignation of Brampton East candidate Simmer Sandhu. Mr. Sandhu stepped down after his former employer, the company that runs the 407 toll highway, said the personal information of thousands of its customers had been lost in a data breach. Mr. Sandhu has denied any wrongdoing.

Since his resignation, Mr. Ford has pledged that he won’t tolerate any behaviour around nominations that involved fraudulent memberships. On Thursday, the Liberals said Mr. Ford’s actions in October, 2016, contradicted his vow to stamp out any behaviour that violates party rules.

“If Doug Ford was a candidate himself, like any other, would he not feel obliged to fire himself?” Ms. Matthews asked.

Ms. Matthews also said that paying for someone else’s membership could violate election laws against making secret donations.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At a news conference at Marwood Metal Fabrication Ltd. in Tillsonburg, Ont., Mr. Ford denied the allegations and noted this occurred two years ago.

“This goes back almost two years ago. It went through an appeals process. The claims were dismissed,” he said.

He referred to the surfacing of these allegations as a desperate move by the Liberals to hurt his campaign two weeks before the election.

Asked about the nature of his relationship with the candidate, Ms. Surma, and why he went to such great lengths to support her campaign, Mr. Ford said he also helped the candidate running against her – even personally donating to her campaign.

“Let me tell you, we have helped – our family, in Etobicoke Centre – we’ve helped [candidates] for the last 30 years,” he said.

“This is about the Liberals being desperate. [It’s a] desperate move, two weeks prior to the election. We’re going to focus on message.”

Story continues below advertisement

The PC campaign and Ms. Surma did not immediately respond to questions from The Globe.

Ms. Matthews told reporters that the party got the recording from a man who wants to remain anonymous. She said the Liberals had independently verified the authenticity of the tape, but would not detail what steps the party had taken to do so.

The party also released affidavits from Ms. Surma’s rival for the nomination, Pina Martino, and two of her supporters, who said they met with dozens of people in the riding who were listed as party members and said they had been approached by Mr. Ford, Ms. Surma or her supporters, but had not paid any membership dues.

Other documents released included an e-mail from November, 2016, from Ms. Martino to a PC Party lawyer in which she described being followed home by Mr. Ford.

“That describes Mr. Ford’s efforts to intimate her; that’s her word – intimidate. According to her he did it on more than one occasion,” Ms. Matthews said. “This paints a disturbing picture of Doug Ford, a man who wants to be elected premier of this province, but a man who was also lurking around corners in a hulking black SUV waiting to scare a woman.”

In the 2014 Toronto election, Ms. Surma ran for councillor in an Etobicoke-area ward but lost. She also worked for Christine Elliott during her failed 2015 Tory leadership bid and then went to work for Mr. Ford’s predecessor as leader, Patrick Brown.

In November, 2016, then-leader Mr. Brown congratulated Ms. Surma on her successful nomination in Etobicoke Centre. “A long-time activist within the Polish-Canadian community, and having served as a board member with local organizations like the Stonegate Community Health Centre and Polycultural Immigrant Community Services, Kinga understands the challenges her community faces,” he said in a statement.