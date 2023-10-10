Open this photo in gallery: Fred Hahn, President of the Ontario Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, July 16, 2018.MARK BLINCH/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and national Jewish groups are denouncing a prominent union leader for issuing social media statements celebrating “resistance” and criticizing Israel in the wake of deadly attacks by Hamas over the weekend.

Fred Hahn, Ontario president of the Canadian Union for Public Employees, which represents almost 300,000 workers, issued posts on social media platform “X” that Jewish groups say celebrate the massacre of hundreds of Israeli women, children and elderly people by terrorist group Hamas.

In one post on Sunday, the day after the attack, Mr. Hahn said he’s thankful for “the power of resistance around the globe,” adding “resistance is fruitful and no matter what some might say, resistance brings progress.” He also shared an image on Instagram which stated “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a phrase associated with the destruction of Israel.

On Saturday, the day of attacks, Mr. Hahn reposted a statement that said any condemnation of violence is vapid “if it does not begin and end with a condemnation of Israeli apartheid, settler colonialism, and occupation.”

Mr. Ford on Tuesday condemned Mr. Hahn’s posts and said he doesn’t believe they represent the tens of thousands of workers who are part of the union.

“The comments by the president of CUPE Ontario glorifying and celebrating the rape, abduction and murder of innocent Israeli people are disturbing, and I denounce them wholeheartedly,” Mr. Ford said in a statement.

“They do not reflect the views or values of Ontario, and I do not believe they represent the opinions of the workers he claims to speak for. Ontario does – and always will – support Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens against the brutal violence waged by Hamas terrorists.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday told a rally for Israel in Ottawa that Hamas “aren’t a resistance, they’re not freedom fighters, they are terrorists. And no one in Canada should be supporting them, much less celebrating them.” The family of a Montreal man confirmed over the weekend that he was killed in the attack on Israel, and a Vancouver man’s former school confirmed Monday that he was killed. The federal government says it is also investigating reports of missing Canadians.

Richard Marceau, vice-president of external affairs and general counsel at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, called on CUPE Ontario and at the national level to distance itself from Mr. Hahn’s comments and replace him as president. Mr. Hahn’s posts remained online as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Fred Hahn is a despicable human being and for CUPE Ontario to leave him at the helm, means CUPE Ontario condones this type of position,” Mr. Marceau said in an interview.

“For him to still stand by those comments is horrible.”

He said Mr. Hahn’s post celebrating the “power of resistance around the globe” are a clear reference to Hamas’ attack on Israel. “You can defend Palestinian rights, you can stand up for Palestinian dignity, freedom, well-being, without in any way shape or form condoning the massacre of women, children and (the) elderly,” he said.

Asked for an interview, Mr. Hahn told the Globe and Mail the union would be issuing a statement. A spokesperson for CUPE Ontario did not respond to a request for comment. CUPE National president Mark Hancock was not available for an interview, and the union said it would not comment on Mr. Hahn’s statements.

Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, also condemned the posts.

“The world has borne witness to the largest scale slaughter of innocent Jewish women, men, and children since the Holocaust,” he said in a statement.

“Regardless of political ideology, Canadians expect individuals in leadership positions, in moments of humanitarian crisis, to show at least a minimal amount of compassion and empathy towards victim communities in pain. There is, and can be, no justification for the evil that Hamas is perpetrating.”

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, a member of the party’s Jewish caucus, told the Globe and Mail on Tuesday that anyone who is demonstrating or voicing support for a terrorist organization that has slaughtered innocent Israelis and Canadians, is harboring un-Canadian values.

“Certainly, I wouldn’t want somebody celebrating terrorist acts as my elected leader,” he said, adding that it’s for CUPE’s membership to decide.