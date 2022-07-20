Ontario Premier Doug Ford, listens to Toronto Mayor John Tory during a joint press conference inside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 27, 2022.Cole Burston/CP

Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed the prospect of gaining more authority, as the province is considering through introducing the so-called strong-mayor system, while critics warned that the city has recent evidence of the risk of empowering its top politician.

Under the current system, Toronto’s mayor has officially only one vote on council but has considerable power to manage issues and lean on councillors for support. In the sort of strong-mayor system seen in some U.S. cities, council would need a super-majority to override the wishes of the mayor.

Asked about the prospect of getting more power, Mr. Tory said that he had previously supported a strong-mayor system. Such reforms have been discussed for years, he noted: “I’ve said that I was favourably disposed.”

The possibility of Ontario moving toward a strong-mayor system was first reported by the Toronto Star and would apply initially on a trial basis in Toronto and Ottawa.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed the planned policy shift Wednesday and said that it could eventually be expanded to other larger cities. Although specifics about the powers are still being sorted out, Mr. Ford said the mayors will have a veto authority on certain issues. This could then be overruled by two-thirds majority of council members rather than a simple majority now needed to approve new policy.

Mr. Ford, who served previously as Toronto city councillor and whose brother Rob completed a scandal-plagued term as mayor, has long bemoaned what he saw as the slow pace of political progress at city hall. More than a decade ago he was calling already for a strong mayor system, pointing to the example of Chicago, where Mr. Ford said former mayor Richard Daley “got things done.”

“I just think that the mayor of Toronto or Ottawa, or any mayor, they’re accountable for everything, but they have the same single vote as a councillor and no matter if it’s a good decision or a tough decision that they make, they have to be accountable,” Mr. Ford told reporters outside the Ontario Legislature Wednesday morning.

The provincial government is hoping this expanded power helps address the housing supply issue in major cities and gets projects approved faster. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said this is a tool that can be used to get homes built at a quicker pace.

“The housing crisis is one that needs bold solutions and we need to make sure that local councils have every tool that’s available to them to get shovels in the ground,” Mr. Clark said. “This concept gives the powers to the heads of council so they can get those priority projects done.”

Eric Lombardi, a founder of the pro-housing advocacy group More Neighbours Toronto, said having an empowered mayor could help that person direct political attention and funding to issues such as affordable housing or shelters. But he said there was no evidence Mr. Tory would do so.

“Just because John Tory is receiving more powers from the province doesn’t mean that he has the vision to use them any better than he’s used the powers that he has in a weak mayor system,” Mr. Lombardi said.

“Could these reforms, depending on how they’re constructed … help on housing? Of course it could. But that doesn’t make up for the fact that the mayor has articulated zero vision on this issue.”

Urban policy consultant Brian Kelcey, who worked as vice president for policy at the Toronto Region Board of Trade, said that the current system at Toronto city hall is effective at slowing down reform. He pointed out that a new mayor can’t direct staff even to start work on signature promises from a winning campaign without first getting council support.

And he noted that the proposed provincial shift would come against the backdrop of a global trend toward stronger-mayor systems.

“It’s one thing to say you don’t want that model for Toronto or Ottawa,” Mr. Kelcey said. “It’s quite another to pretend that it’s by definition wrong or unusual to consider this model given how many other democratic cities around the world are already operating very effectively and very democratically with more authority in the mayor’s office.”

Critics drew a parallel between this provincial move and four years ago when, in the midst of a municipal election campaign, Mr. Ford cut Toronto city council nearly in half, saying this would help speed up decision-making. Mr. Ford’s move to strengthen the office of mayor comes with an election barely three months away and Mr. Tory running again.

City Councillor Josh Matlow noted that this shift would diminish the responsibility of councillors. And he pointed to Rob Ford as a reason not to increase the powers of the mayor.

“When we had a mayor who was smoking crack cocaine while in office and under an active police investigation, council had the ability to keep him in check and provide a functional local government,” he said.

“The very people who might want John Tory to have more powers now may feel very differently if a mayor is elected in future years that has different priorities or different values. So think of the big picture.”

