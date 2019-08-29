 Skip to main content

Canada Doug Ford names former Postmedia vice president Jamie Wallace as new chief of staff

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named a former Postmedia vice president as his new chief of staff.

Jamie Wallace has served in the role on an interim basis since June, when Dean French resigned.

French abruptly left the chief of staff job amid controversy over a series of government appointees who were found to have personal ties to him.

Wallace first joined Ford’s office in January as a deputy chief of staff after serving in various senior roles at Postmedia.

He also previously covered the Ontario legislature as a reporter and worked in communications for the Progressive Conservative government in the early 2000s.

In a note to staff, Wallace says he is grateful for the opportunity to address the challenges facing the province.

