Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford during an announcement, in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2024.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada has told Ontario Premier Doug Ford he does not need to make public the mandate letters he gave his cabinet ministers after he was elected in 2018.

The court, by a 7-0 margin, said the constitutional convention of cabinet secrecy, and an exemption in the province’s freedom of information law that protects that secrecy, trump the public’s right to know what is in the mandate letters.

Justice Andromache Karakatsanis, a former cabinet secretary and clerk of the executive council in Ontario, said in her ruling for the court that cabinet secrecy’s core purpose is good government.

Ministerial mandate letter fight about accountable government, CBC lawyer tells top court

Premier Ford’s government will not release its ministers’ mandate letters

“Cabinet confidentiality creates conditions necessary to ensure an effective government,” she wrote.

She said premiers are inseparable from the cabinets they head, and the priorities they set as they start their terms initiate cabinet deliberations. They “will be revealing of the substance of Cabinet deliberations when compared against subsequent government action,” she wrote.

The case was viewed by media groups as vital to the interpretation of access to information laws in Canada. It ends a battle that lasted more than five years over where the bounds of cabinet confidentiality end and the public’s right to know begins. A coalition of media groups had told the court that information laws uphold the public’s right to know, foster debate and promote government accountability.

Since 2015, when the Trudeau government released its mandate letters, which set out the priorities for each cabinet minister, most provincial premiers have made their mandate letters public. But Mr. Ford designated the letters a cabinet secret, and did not release them publicly. The CBC applied for their release under Ontario’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. The cabinet office rejected the request, citing an exemption for cabinet deliberations. But the-then Freedom of Information and Privacy Commissioner, Brian Beamish, ruled in 2019 in favour of release.

The Ontario freedom of information law says the exemption applies “where the disclosure would reveal the substance of deliberations of the Executive Council or its committees.” Former Freedom of Information and Privacy Commissioner, Brian Beamish, ruled in 2019 in favour of release. So did Ontario’s Divisional Court and the province’s Court of Appeal, the latter in a 2-1 ruling. The Ford government appealed to the Supreme Court.

Ontario argued that requiring disclosure would violate core principles of the Westminster model of parliamentary democracy, derived from England, in which the secrecy of cabinet deliberations is considered essential. It added that the letters conveyed the Premier’s strategic advice, opinion, instruction, guidance and direction to each Cabinet minister.

“Cabinet confidentiality, along with candour and solidarity, are fundamental to the Westminster system of government where responsible ministers collectively decide government policy,” Ontario said in its written argument. “Broadly protecting confidential communications between Cabinet ministers on matters of policy development and decision-making from premature disclosure is necessary to the proper functioning of Cabinet and what the Legislature intended to be protected under the Act.”

The CBC argued that Ontario had provided no evidence that the letters would reveal the substance of cabinet deliberations.

Alberta and British Columbia intervened in the case to argue for a broad interpretation of exemptions for cabinet confidences to ensure what Alberta called “the proper functioning of government.” The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and a coalition made up of the Centre for Free Expression, the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression and the Canadian Association of Journalists also intervened, stressing the importance of access law in protecting the public’s right to know.

Freedom of information laws, also known as access laws, promote government transparency by allowing anyone to request documents from public institutions, even if those documents would not otherwise be released publicly. Institutions are required to fulfill those requests, with limited exceptions.

Last summer, The Globe launched its Secret Canada project, an investigation into the state of Canada’s freedom of information systems. The examination found that public institutions across the country are routinely breaking these laws by overusing redactions, violating statutory time limits and claiming “no records” exist when they do.

And these organizations face few – if any – consequences for ignoring the precedents set by courts and information commissioners.