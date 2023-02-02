Staff in the COVID-19 unit at Brampton Civic Hospital, May 25, 2021.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government says it is in “full support” of Ottawa’s call for national healthcare data reporting as part of an upcoming funding deal with the provinces and territories.

The official commitment is contained in a new healthcare plan released by Ontario on Thursday, which includes $30-million for new primary care teams.

The pledge for better data is one of Ottawa’s key conditions for any new funding agreements. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the premiers next Tuesday in Ottawa as part of a “working meeting” to address their repeated demands for increased federal healthcare transfers.

“If we don’t measure our performance, we can’t fully see how gaps in service are affecting patient care and come up with solutions to fix them quickly,” says Ontario’s document, called “Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care.”

“That’s why Ontario is in full support of the federal government’s call for national healthcare data reporting as part of its funding partnership with provinces and territories. Sharing information can only help us learn from each other and grow stronger.”

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is making the announcement Thursday morning in Toronto.

Ontario plans to “continuously measure our progress,” the document says, including tracking people’s ability to access services such as primary care and mental health care, wait times for MRI and CT scans, and emergency room wait times. The government says it will also track the expansion of the healthcare workforce.

Mr. Ford had previously signaled his government would be on board with the data reporting requirements of the federal government in order to reach a deal.

“Everyone has to be accountable,” he said at a press conference last month. “So that’s the least of our issues.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Ford said he expects to strike a deal with Ottawa shortly after the Feb. 7 meeting, calling the talks “collaborative.” The Premiers have been asking for a federal funding increase from 22 to 35 per cent of costs, although Mr. Ford has softened his stance on the specific figure in recent days. The document also does not contain the 35-per-cent figure.

As part of the plan released Thursday, Ontario says it will spend $30 million create up to 18 new “interprofessional” health teams comprised of nurses, doctors and social workers to help “bridge the gap” in accessing primary care for vulnerable and marginalized patients.

The government’s plan also highlights a recent drop in patients waiting in hospital for a long-term care bed, which it attributes to controversial legislation, known as Bill 7, passed last fall that allowed hospitals to register patients in a home not of their choosing.

Since the legislation came into effect in September, the government says the backlog has dropped by more than 25 per cent, with 4,845 patients accepting a placement in a long-term care home. Almost 4,000 patients have voluntarily added additional homes to their list of preferred options.

The government says this move to quickly turn over beds has allowed hospitals to perform more surgeries, reducing the waitlist by 25,000 since August.