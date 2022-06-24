Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced his new cabinet on Friday.COLE BURSTON/Reuters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a new cabinet on Friday that largely resembles his term going into the June 2 election, but names Sylvia Jones as his new Minister of Health and Deputy Premier.

His Progressive Conservatives, re-elected for second term with an even larger majority, now face a number of challenges as inflation continues to rise, education unions go into contract talks and the health system buckles under the pressures exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ms. Jones, the longtime MPP for Dufferin-Caledon and the solicitor-general for most of the government’s first term, replaces Christine Elliott, who announced she was leaving politics shortly before the election after running the Ministry of Health throughout the pandemic.

Other key cabinet posts remained largely unchanged, although some of the new faces elected in Mr. Ford’s majority win are included. Peter Bethlenfalvy, Mr. Ford’s third Finance Minister, remains in place. The government is expected to convene a summer session to pass the budget it introduced, but did not pass, before the election.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce also stays put, leaving him to manage contentious labour talks with the province’s teacher and education workers unions, whose contracts expire at the end of August. Monte McNaughton remains Labour Minister, where he was credited with spearheading pro-worker legislation, including reversing the government’s opposition to minimum wage hikes, that won the PC Party some union endorsements.

Doug Ford’s nephew and former Toronto city councillor Michael Ford will take on Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism previously held by Parm Gill, who moves to the position of Minister of Red Tape Reduction.

Six other newly-elected MPPs in cabinet: Neil Lumsden (Tourism), George Pirie (Mines, with “a mandate to develop the Ring of Fire” in Northern Ontario), Graydon Smith (Natural Resources and Forestry) and Michael Kerzner (Solicitor General).

