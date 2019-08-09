 Skip to main content

Canada Doug Ford says he doesn’t regret calling Toronto CAMH patient who fled Canada a ‘nutcase’

KITCHENER, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s premier says a patient who fled a mental health hospital where he was detained for killing his roommate is an “animal” and says politicians need to stop being politically correct about it.

Doug Ford had called into a talk radio show last month and ranted about Zhebin Cong, who was found not criminally responsible for killing his roommate with a meat cleaver in 2014, calling the man a “nutcase.”

Cong, who has schizophrenia, was an in-patient at the secured forensic unit of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto but failed to return on July 3 from an unaccompanied trip into the community.

Ford was criticized for the language he used last month, and when asked today if he regrets it, he said not at all.

He says people like Cong should be in jail and any mental health issues they have can be dealt with there.

Ford says there should be tougher federal laws on the subject.

