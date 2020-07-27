Doug Ford says hosts of 200-person Brampton party should face ‘full extent of the law'

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Marham, Ontario on July 24, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the hosts of a Brampton, Ont., house party that had upwards of 200 people in attendance over the weekend need to face the “full extent of the law.”

Ford was asked about the party, which was broken up by Peel Region bylaw officers Saturday night, at a news conference Monday.

He called the hosts and guests “a bunch of yahoos.”

Peel Regional Police said Sunday that partygoers were violating provincial emergency orders enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing in effect.

Ford said he would “throw everything and the kitchen sink” at the party hosts in terms of penalty, including a $100,000 fine under the province’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

