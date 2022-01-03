Ontario is reporting 13,578 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Public Health Ontario says the number of infected people is likely higher due to recent policy changes which have made COVID-19 testing less accessible.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1,232 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 210 in intensive care, but notes that not all hospitals report on weekends.

Elliott says the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in intensive care units is 210.

The provincial government did not post an updated number of COVID-19 deaths due to the holiday weekend.

The numbers come ahead of an anticipated pandemic policy announcement from Premier Doug Ford, top health officials and ministers of education, health and finance.

The province says Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore are set to appear in Toronto with Ford.

The CEO of Ontario Health, which oversees the province’s health system, is also scheduled to be on site at Queen’s Park.

Public Health Ontario reported 16,714 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after a record-breaking 18,445 reported the day before.

However, the organization warns that the real case numbers are likely higher due to recent changes making COVID-19 tests less widely accessible.

Intensive care admissions are also starting to rise in the province, with the Ontario Hospital Association reporting 218 critically ill patients in hospitals as of Sunday.

