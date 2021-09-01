 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Doug Ford set to announce COVID-19 vaccine certificate this afternoon

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is set to announce a highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine certification system today.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make the announcement this afternoon.

A government source has confirmed to The Canadian Press that Ford will announce a COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination program, which has been a contentious issue for the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Several regional public health officers have called for the provincewide system but the government has so far been reluctant to introduce the program.

Ford will be joined at the 1 p.m. news conference by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Meanwhile, the leaders of 14 hospitals in Ontario’s central region have come up with a joint COVID-19 vaccination policy that they say will ultimately lead to unpaid leave or termination for unvaccinated staff.

The CEOs and chiefs of staff have sent a letter to staff outlining their hospitals’ shared policy, which includes mandatory vaccination for new employees.

As of Sept. 7, all employees, credentialed staff, contractors, students and volunteers will have to provide proof of full vaccination or undergo regular testing and an education session.

That’s in line with a directive from the province last month that mandates employers in health and education to have staff disclose vaccination status by that date or face the education session and testing requirements.

The hospitals, including Humber River Hospital, Mackenzie Health and Trillium Health Partners, will have a “progressive plan” that will ultimately see harsher consequences for unvaccinated employees, with facilities enacting varying deadlines.

Story continues below advertisement

The CEOs say if staff are still unvaccinated and without a medical exemption by those dates, it will lead to “unpaid leave and/or termination for cause.”

COVID-19 cases are starting to increase again in our communities and across the province with the most severe impacts affecting those who are unvaccinated,” the letter reads.

“As a health system, we need to do everything possible to safeguard our patients, families, communities and those who provide their care.”

The other hospitals involved are Georgian Bay General Hospital, Halton Healthcare Services Corporation, Headwaters Health Care Centre, Oak Valley Health, North York General Hospital, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Southlake Regional Health Centre, Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and William Osler Health System.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies