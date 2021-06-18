Doug Ford shuffles Ontario cabinet, making Rod Phillips long-term care minister

Open this photo in gallery Rod Phillips, then Ontario's Finance Minister, answers reporters' questions at Queen's Park in Toronto in March, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled a major cabinet shuffle that removes several ministers and return Rod Phillips to the front bench in a reset that aims to inject more diversity in the Progressive Conservative government less than a year before the next provincial election.

In his first significant revamp of cabinet in two years, Mr. Ford is removing five ministers from their roles while promoting younger and more diverse members of his caucus as the province looks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 15 people are taking on new positions within the cabinet.

Mr. Ford said in a statement that Ontarians can be confident that the worst of the pandemic is behind them.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we continue our work to rebuild and support Ontario’s health system, our renewed team is well positioned to deliver on the priorities that matter to Ontarians, including getting more people back to work, making life more affordable, supporting businesses and job creators and building transit infrastructure,” he said in a statement.

The Premier is bringing back into the fold Mr. Phillips, the former finance minister, who resigned from cabinet on Jan. 1 after it was revealed he travelled to the luxury island of St. Barts during the December holidays when Canadians were being advised against unnecessary travel.

He will return to cabinet as the new long-term care minister, replacing Merrilee Fullerton, who becomes the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

Mr. Phillips, who represents the Toronto-area riding of Ajax, will take on the heavy task of rebuilding the long-term care sector after the pandemic. Mr. Ford and Ms. Fullerton faced a barrage of criticism, particularly during the pandemic’s deadly second wave, for the government’s handling of the health crisis in long-term care homes.

Both Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, who are leading voices in the government’s pandemic response, will remain in their roles.

The government has also created a new portfolio for Parm Gill, a former federal MP who represents the Toronto-area riding of Milton, who becomes the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

As part of the reset, Mr. Ford is removing five PC members from cabinet: Jeff Yurek, who was environment minister; John Yakabuski, who was natural resources minister; Ernie Hardeman, who was agriculture minister; Laurie Scott, who was infrastructure minister; and Bill Walker, associate minister of energy.

Story continues below advertisement

Also staying in their roles are Education Minister Stephen Lecce; Labour Minister Monte McNaughton; Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod; Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark; Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli; and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, who took on the dual roles of Treasury Board President and Finance Minister when Mr. Phillips resigned his post, will remain Finance Minister and takes on responsibility for Ontario’s digital government strategy. Prabmeet Sarkaria, the former associate minister of small business, is being promoted into the role of Treasury Board President.

David Piccini, an up-and coming MPP from the Peterborough area, will become the new Environment Minister. Kinga Surma, currently associate minister of transportation, is being promoted to Infrastructure Minister.

Other members of Mr. Ford’s caucus are being promoted to junior cabinet roles: Nina Tangri, the MPP for Mississauga-Streetsville, becomes Associate Minister of Small Business. Stan Cho, who represents the Toronto riding of Willowdale, becomes Associate Minister of Transportation. Jane McKenna becomes associate children’s minister, and Kaleed Rasheed becomes associate minister of digital government.

Lisa Thompson, the former minister of consumer and government services, will become the Agriculture Minister. Todd Smith, who was minister of children’s services, becomes Minister of Energy.

Jill Dunlop becomes Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Ross Romano becomes Minister of Consumer and Government Services.

Story continues below advertisement

Greg Rickford, who represents the northern Ontario riding of Kenora, takes on a new Northern and economic ministry that combines Northern Development, Mining, Natural Resources and Forestry, and as well as his previous role of Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.