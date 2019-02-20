 Skip to main content

Canada Doug Ford suspends controversial Tory MPP Randy Hillier from PC caucus over disrespectful autism comments

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Premier Doug Ford has suspended one of his caucus members after what he calls disrespectful comments made to parents of children with autism.

Dozens of parents were at the legislature today to voice concerns about a new autism program that they say provides inadequate funding for their kids to get the treatment they need.

Some parents say Progressive Conservative Randy Hillier told them “yada yada yada” as they attended question period.

Soon after, Ford issued a statement saying he has suspended Hillier indefinitely from the Tory caucus.

Ford did not specify what Hillier’s comments were but said they crossed the line.

Hillier did not immediately respond to request for comment.

