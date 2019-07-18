 Skip to main content

Canada Doug Ford wants answers on Toronto CAMH patient who left Canada, calls man a ‘nutcase’

The Canadian Press
Ontario’s premier says he wants to get to the bottom of how a patient detained at a mental health hospital managed to flee, calling the man a “nutcase.”

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says Zhebin Cong, who was found not criminally responsible for the death of his roommate, had been on an unaccompanied trip into the community on July 3 when he failed to return.

The hospital says it reported the 47-year-old’s disappearance later that day to police, who issued a notice asking for the public’s help in finding the man nearly two weeks later, but now say he has fled the country.

Premier Doug Ford phoned in to a talk radio show today to say he will be speaking to Toronto police, the review board that assessed Cong’s risk, and the hospital, because someone has “dropped the ball on this.”

Ford says he’s “disgusted” that what he calls “crazy, crazy people that want to go around chopping people up” are out on the streets.

Cong killed his roommate with a meat cleaver in 2014, and the Ontario Review Board found in April that he continued to pose a significant threat to public safety.

