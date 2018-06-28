Doug Ford Year One: What’s happened so far in the new Ontario

Open this photo in gallery June 29, 2018: Doug Ford is sworn in as premier of Ontario during a ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto. Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

On June 29, Doug Ford was officially sworn in as premier of Ontario after the Progressive Conservatives, riding a wave of populist anger at Kathleen Wynne’s government, wiped out the Liberals in the provincial election.

He has promised radical changes to government spending, climate-change policy, hydro rates, education and more – but it’s still unclear how he will pay for it all.

Check back here over the coming months for an up-to-date primer on the transformation in Ontario and what it means for you.

Table of contents

Who’s who

Doug Ford has had a few incarnations before becoming premier: Son of a Tory MPP, brother and right-hand man to controversial mayor Rob Ford, then a party leadership contender to replace Patrick Brown after he was ousted over sexual-assault allegations. Ontarians will see a lot of new faces with Mr. Ford at the legislature, both on the PC bench and among his transition-team staff. But they’ll also see Tory veterans in cabinet who ran against Mr. Ford for the party leadership, such as Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney and former interim leader Vic Fedeli. Here are some of the names to know.

Cabinet: Notable members of the 21-person cabinet include Vic Fedeli (Finance), Peter Bethlenfalvy (Treasury Board), Christine Elliott (Health) Caroline Mulroney (Attorney-General), Rod Phillips (Environment)

Notable members of the 21-person cabinet include Vic Fedeli (Finance), Peter Bethlenfalvy (Treasury Board), Christine Elliott (Health) Caroline Mulroney (Attorney-General), Rod Phillips (Environment)

Dean French Transition team: Chris Froggatt, chairman; John Baird, former Conservative provincial and federal cabinet minister; Simone Daniels, Deco Labels & Tags executive; Rueben Devlin, former CEO of Humber River Hospital; Mike Coates, public-relations executive

Municipal elections

Just months before the municipal election, Mr. Ford has announced plans to cut the number of Toronto city council positions from 47 to 25 – ward races that candidates have already spent months fundraising and door-knocking for. He also announced the cancellation of four other municipal campaigns already underway – the elections of regional board chairs in Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka. Mr. Ford, who served as a city councillor from 2010 until 2014, said the proposed changes are meant to “dramatically improve the decision-making process” for local governments.

Mayor John Tory is calling on the provincial government to hold off on downsizing council and let the public decide through a referendum. And while a number of suburban councillors – many of them former allies of Mr. Ford’s – lined up to show support for the premier’s plan, many others accused him of using his new role to settle old grudges. Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam called the proposal “extremely anti-democratic,” and “an affront to our democracy.”

Hydro

Ontario’s high electricity rates were a divisive issue in the 2018 election, with the PCs and NDP promising big changes at Hydro One, which the Wynne Liberals partly privatized. During the campaign, Mr. Ford threatened to fire Hydro One’s CEO, Mayo Schmidt, and the whole board, and once in office, he threatened to tear up employment contracts at the utility. Mr. Schmidt announced his immediate retirement on July 11, and the entire board resigned. By The Globe and Mail’s estimates, Mr. Schmidt’s exit could give him about $8-million in compensation for stock awards, plus $1-million in bonuses and pension payments and a $400,000 payment announced by Hydro One.

The PC government plans to introduce legislation to increase “transparency and accountability” at Hydro One, which has set Aug. 15 as the deadline to announce new board candidates. Mr. Ford also says he will bring hydro rates down with accounting changes and the return of Hydro One dividends to taxpayers, each of which would cost about $400-million.

Ministers to watch: Greg Rickford (Energy, Northern Development and Mines)







Carbon pricing and environment

Under the Wynne government, Ontario – Canada’s second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, after Alberta – joined with Quebec and California in a cap-and-trade market to bring emissions down. Mr. Ford is scrapping cap-and-trade, and Quebec and California have closed their market to Ontario to prevent last-minute dumping of emissions allowances. That has left billions of dollars worth of carbon credits in limbo. Cap-and-trade’s demise also puts Mr. Ford on a collision course with the federal government, whose carbon framework requires each province to have either a tax or a cap-and-trade system that meets national standards, or else Ottawa will impose its own carbon price. Mr. Ford is challenging Ottawa’s right to do that, backing a legal challenge by the Saskatchewan government of Premier Scott Moe, but the two have little support from their counterparts in other provinces.

Mr. Ford is also scrapping several incentive programs that were designed to help Ontarians reduce their carbon footprints. Here are some of the changes that could affect you:

Cancelling 758 renewable energy projects, complicating plans by municipalities, farmers and First Nations to develop small-scale electricity generation. Taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars as owners invoke compensation clauses to recover money they've already spent.

Cancelling the GreenON rebate program, which helped homeowners install energy-efficient heat pumps, insulation or other features. Existing rebates will be honoured until the end of October.

Cancelling rebates fo buyers of electric cars and charging stations. Vehicles sold and registered as of July 11 will still be eligible for the rebates, as will vehicles now on dealers' lots that are sold and registered before Sept. 10.

Ministers to watch: Rod Phillips (Environment), Jeff Yurek (Natural Resources and Forestry)

Education

Mr. Ford ran for office promising to roll back two Wynne-era overhauls of Ontario’s school curriculum. One was sex education: The 2015 curriculum, which addresses topics like consent, digital safety and same-sex relationships, has divided educators who say it’s a necessary modernization and social conservatives who say it’s age-inappropriate. Ontario’s Education Minister said in mid-July that the old sex-ed curriculum would come back into effect this fall, but later she appeared to backtrack, saying consent, cyber safety and gender identity would still be taught. The other school subject Mr. Ford promised to change is math: Wynne-era guidelines emphasized “discovery” methods of creative problem-solving, but Mr. Ford wants more basic methods to be taught.

Ministers to watch: Lisa Thompson (Education), Merrilee Fullerton (Training, Colleges and Universities)

Asylum seekers

For many asylum seekers crossing the U.S. border into Quebec and Manitoba, Toronto – which last year affirmed its status as a sanctuary city – has become a crowded refuge. The rising number of mostly Nigerian asylum seekers has strained the resources of the city’s shelters, and Toronto’s Mayor John Tory asked for more funding from Ottawa and Queen’s Park. Instead, in July, Mr. Ford withdrew provincial support for asylum-seeker resettlement, saying the federal government had created a problem they must fix themselves. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau questioned whether Mr. Ford was well-informed about Canada’s refugee situation and its obligations to asylum seekers under international law, and later told Mr. Tory that the federal government will support Toronto’s efforts to provide for refugees. “Canadians, we’re there for each other,” Mr. Trudeau said. Two weeks later, Mr. Trudeau created a new cabinet post to address migrant and asylum-seeker crossings, and chose Bill Blair, a former Toronto police chief, as Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

Ministers to watch: Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Growing numbers of refugee claimants in Toronto shelters Average per night 9,000 Non-refugee shelter users Refugee claimant shelter users Projected increase 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 2016 2017 2018 JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE:toronto.ca; Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada; unhcr Growing numbers of refugee claimants in Toronto shelters Average per night 9,000 Non-refugee shelter users Refugee claimant shelter users Projected increase 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N 2016 2017 2018 JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:toronto.ca; Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada; unhcr Growing numbers of refugee claimants in Toronto shelters Average per night 9,000 Non-refugee shelter users Refugee claimant shelter users Projected increase 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N 2016 2017 2018 JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:toronto.ca; Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada; unhcr

Crime and gun violence

Toronto is among the safest large cities in North America, though a rising number of deadly shootings this summer have shaken public confidence in that. Toronto’s mayor and police chief blame gang activity for the rise in violence, and the city is pressing the province to tighten bail conditions for people convicted of previous gun crimes. During the campaign, Mr. Ford also suggested bringing back the controversial Toronto Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy (TAVIS), a now-disbanded police task force that deployed rapid-response teams to neighbourhoods that had seen violent crimes, but also disproportionately targeted black and Indigenous men for street checks – better known as carding – and was accused of racial profiling.

Spending and the bottom line

Mr. Ford ran for office vowing $6-billion in spending efficiencies – but without cutting public-service jobs. He never explained in detail how he would pay for that, and it’s unclear what effect his promised cost-cutting measures so far (a freeze on most government hiring except police and correctional workers, a halt to discretionary spending on everything from travel to newspaper subscriptions) would have on the province’s bottom line. In the meantime, former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell has been tapped to lead an independent inquiry of the Liberals’ spending, with a public report due by Aug. 30.

Ministers to watch: Vic Fedeli (Finance), Peter Bethlenfalvy (Treasury Board)







Trade, Trump and Trudeau

Mr. Ford took office amid a bitter trade war between the United States, its NAFTA partners, Europe and China. In June, the Trump administration slapped tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian steel and 10 per cent on aluminum, and is also weighing heavy tariffs on auto manufacturing that could seriously hurt Ontario’s manufacturing heartland. Mr. Ford (who, like his predecessor, holds his cabinet’s Intergovernmental Affairs portfolio), has said he’ll present a united front with the Trudeau government during the complex negotiations for a new North American free-trade agreement. But at the same time, Mr. Ford dismissed the province’s trade representative in Washington, Monique Smith, as part of a purge of Wynne-era appointees to key posts. Mr. Trudeau is also changing his lineup to deal with Mr. Ford’s government and the trade file: In July, the Prime Minister chose one of his most trusted confidants, Dominic Leblanc, as Intergovernmental Affairs Minister, and appointed Jim Carr to a newly created International Trade Diversification job.

Ministers to watch: Jim Wilson (Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade)

Canadian trade with U.S. Imports/exports with U.S. as a % of provincial GDP in 2016 29 16% 31 33 39 23 13 49 14 50 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TREVOR TOMBE; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU, BEA AND INDUSTRY CANADA Canadian trade with U.S. Imports/exports with U.S. as a % of provincial GDP in 2016 29 16% 31 33 39 23 13 49 14 50 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TREVOR TOMBE; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU, BEA AND INDUSTRY CANADA Canadian trade with U.S. Imports/exports with U.S. as a % of provincial GDP in 2016 29 16% 31 33 39 23 13 49 14 50 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TREVOR TOMBE; U.S. CENSUS BUREAU, BEA AND INDUSTRY CANADA

Transit and infrastructure

Mr. Ford – whose years in municipal government were spent extolling the virtues of subways, subways, subways – wants Queen’s Park to take a more active role in how public transit is run in Toronto. During the campaign, he said a PC government would take over Toronto’s subway network and give it billions in new funding. He’s also mused about an expensive plan to bring subways to Pickering, a community far to the east of the city that is already serviced by GO Transit.

Ministers to watch: John Yakabuski (Transportation), Monte McNaughton (Infrastructure)

Toronto downtown relief line Pape Bloor St. Don Valley Pkwy. Pape Ave. College St. TORONTO Gerrard Dundas St. Carlaw Ave. Queen Sumach Carlaw Sherbourne Osgoode Broadview Front St. Relief line Station Existing subway Lake Ontario john sopinski/the globe and mail, source: reliefline.ca; googlemaps Toronto downtown relief line Pape Bloor St. Pape Ave. Don Valley Pkwy. College St. TORONTO Gerrard Carlaw Ave. Dundas St. Carlaw Sumach Osgoode Sherbourne Queen King St. Broadview Front St. Relief line Station Existing subway Lake Ontario john sopinski/the globe and mail, source: reliefline.ca; googlemaps Toronto downtown relief line Pape Bloor St. Pape Ave. Don Valley Pkwy. College St. TORONTO Gerrard Carlaw Ave. Dundas St. Carlaw Sumach Sherbourne Queen Osgoode Eastern Ave. King St. Broadview Front St. Relief line Station Existing subway Lake Ontario john sopinski/the globe and mail, source: reliefline.ca; googlemaps

Alcohol and cannabis

Mr. Ford’s rise to power coincides with Canada’s historic legalization of recreational cannabis, which Parliament signed into law in June. The Wynne government set in motion a plan for LCBO-run stores to sell cannabis products in Ontario, with 40 locations to start, and up to 150 by 2020. But under Mr. Ford’s government, Ontario plans to turn to private retailers to sell marijuana.

As for more traditional intoxicants, Mr. Ford said he’d allow beer and wine sales in any grocery or convenience store, not just the handful of grocery stores now authorized to sell alcohol. He also promised to lower the minimum price that people are allowed to sell beer to $1 plus deposit, though it’s unlikely that retailers would regularly sell it that cheap: Prices at The Beer Store are set by the breweries who own it, not the province, and the brewers most likely to afford the low price would be multinational corporations, not Ontario craft brewers.

Ministers to watch: Christine Elliott (Health), Vic Fedeli (Finance, which oversees the LCBO)

The opposition

The main voice of opposition against Mr. Ford’s government will be Andrea Horwath’s New Democrats, whose surge in the June 7 election brought them to Official Opposition status. The Liberals, meanwhile, will have to get used to a greatly diminished role at Queen’s Park: With too few MPs for official party status, they’ll have fewer privileges and opportunities to speak in the legislature. With Ms. Wynne resigning her leadership of the party, Liberals will also choose a new leader at a to-be-determined date.

