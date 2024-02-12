Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement at Seneca College, in King City, Ont. on Feb. 9, 2024.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government’s wage-cap legislation is unconstitutional, the Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled, upholding a lower-court decision that tossed out Premier Doug Ford’s controversial Bill 124 because it violated rights to free association that include collective bargaining.

The 2-1 appeal ruling was hailed by unions and opposition leaders as a victory for workers and a decisive loss for Mr. Ford, whose government could still seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government had attempted to limit all compensation increases across the public sector to one per cent for three years, in legislation it passed in 2019.

Although it declined to lift the wage-cap even in the height of the pandemic, it did offer extra pay for personal support workers and retention bonuses for nurses. Critics have charged that the wage limits contributed to the staff shortages that have since hobbled Ontario’s health-care system.

A list of unions took Bill 124 to court, and in November 2022, Ontario Superior Court Justice Markus Koehnen declared that the legislation violated the guarantee of free association in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by effectively denying unions the right to bargain collectively. The government took that ruling to the Ontario Court of Appeal.

In its ruling released on Monday, the three-judge appeal court upheld the lower court’s findings but said the bill was only unconstitutional in its treatment of unionized workers, leaving the wage-caps in place for non-union employees, who have no collective bargaining rights to violate.

“Taking into consideration the context in which Bill 124 was introduced and the restraints imposed by the Act, I am satisfied that the Act substantially interferes with the respondents’ right to participate in good faith negotiation and consultation over their working conditions,” Justice Lise Favreau writes in the decision, also endorsed by Justice David Doherty.

The ruling concludes that Ontario’s wage-limit legislation failed to allow for substantive collective bargaining and involved no meaningful consultation process beforehand. The government had argued its objective was to keep costs down to avert a financial crisis and that the wage-cap legislation was needed.

But the appeal court agreed with the lower-court ruling that wage-cap legislation was a disproportionate response that substantially interfered with the right to collectively bargain for wages and other benefits and could not be justified.

The appeal court does say that the lower-court judge did not give the government enough credit when he criticized Ontario for cutting taxes and licence-plate sticker fees even as it claimed it needed to cap wage hikes to avert a financial crisis.

The appeal ruling says Justice Koehnen had “failed to give sufficient deference to the legislature’s policy objectives” in this regard, while still ultimately agreeing with his conclusion that the wage caps were too blunt an instrument.

In a dissent, Justice William Hourigan writes that he would have allowed the appeal and tossed out the lower-court ruling. He says his fellow judges, who have chosen to “second-guess a government’s policy decisions” are “touching the third rail of judicial reasoning.”

Justice Hourigan said the government’s bill does not violate the Charter right to free association and that the rulings concluding it does are “built on legal errors and palpable and overriding factual errors.”

The majority on appeal court, he writes, are wrong to distinguish the Bill 124 case from previous government wage-limit cases that have gone to the Supreme Court of Canada, which he said had never ruled that a wage cap violated the Charter’s right to free association.

He argues the way a government decides to rein in spending is a policy decision that should not be overruled by courts, noting that “in the case of Bill 124, the government campaigned on a platform of fiscal restraint, and the legislation was consistent with its policy platform. When courts impermissibly interfere with government policy making, their actions undermine our democratic form of government.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the ruling a “victory for workers across Ontario” and said the wage cap has already done damage in Ontario, while spending taxpayer dollars on its court fight to restore the legislation.

“Bill 124 hurt our province. It forced health-care and education workers out of the profession, cut people’s wages during an affordability crisis, and eroded the people’s trust in their government,” she said in a statement.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie called the ruling a “long-overdue victory for the workers who play such important roles in our lives.” Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner called on the government to repeal the bill.

The decision was also praised by health-care and education unions, who urged the government to drop any further appeals.

“We urge Doug Ford to end his attacks on the very people we need to fix Ontario’s worsening health-care system. Our message is simple: end all wage-restraint schemes and let Bill 124 go,” said a joint statement from Michael Hurley, president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, and Kelly-Anne Orr, assistant to the national officers of Unifor.

Karen Brown, President of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, called the bill “an unconstitutional attack on workers’ rights” and said the government’s appeal undermined negotiations with the union.

“Let the Court’s ruling be a lesson for the Ford government to never circumvent bargaining or trample on workers’ democratic rights again,” she said in a statement.