Canada

Dozens displaced by apartment fires in New Brunswick and P.E.I., Red Cross says

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Dozens of tenants have been displaced by apartment building fires in two Maritime communities.

The Canadian Red Cross says it’s provided emergency shelter for 53 people after a fire heavily damaged a 40-unit building in Dieppe, N.B.

The fire on Gauvin Road broke out late Saturday and destroyed a large section of the roof and top level of the four-storey building, but there are no reports of injuries.

Another fire in a 12-unit apartment building in Stratford, P.E.I., has displaced at least 20 people.

There were no reported injuries from that fire, which broke out on Glen Stewart Drive on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Cross says the three-storey building was only constructed in 2016.

