Dozens more women join class-action lawsuit accusing Peter Nygard of sexual assault, rape

The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

Peter Nygard is seen in a March 2, 2014, file photo.

Annie I. Bang/The Associated Press

Dozens more women, including Canadians, have added their names to a class-action lawsuit alleging rape and sexual assault by fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Thirty-six women from around the world have joined the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, for a total of 46 plaintiffs.

Some of the women say they were 16 years old or younger when the alleged sexual assaults took place.

Fashion executive Peter Nygard accused of sexually assaulting young girls

Lawyer Greg Gutzler says many victims were lured to offices and properties in New York City, Los Angeles, Winnipeg and Toronto with false promises of modelling and other career opportunities.

Nygard stepped down as chairman of his company, which was created in Winnipeg, hours after the FBI and police in New York City raided his offices in February.

Nygard has previously denied all of the allegations, blaming them on a conspiracy caused by a feud with his billionaire neighbour in the Bahamas.

