 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Dozens of people protesting Quebec curfew fined for violating it on first night

Jacob Serebrin and Michel Saba
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Protesters walk down streets as they ignore a night curfew imposed by the Quebec government to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Jan. 9, 2021.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Dozens of Quebec residents are facing fines for violating the province’s newly enacted curfew on Sunday as the COVID-19 infection rates the measure is meant to curb continued their sharp upward trajectory.

Provincial police said they targeted about 20 locations across multiple municipalities in response to protests against the curfew, which took effect across the province at 8 p.m. on Saturday and issued more than 150 tickets.

Apart from those violations, however, the force praised the public for its response to the rules set to be in effect for the next four weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Except for a few incidents, excellent cooperation from the public was noticed,” provincial police said in a release.

Under the terms of the curfew, all but certain exempt groups of residents will be required to stay off the streets between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. until at least Feb. 8.

Fines for violating the curfew start at $1,000 plus $550 in additional fees, and can go as high as $6,000.

In Quebec City, approximately 20 people protesting the measure outside the Museum of Civilization in Old Port around 8:20 p.m. were slapped with fines, said police spokesman Sergeant Étienne Doyon, adding that some of those individuals were detained after they refused to identify themselves.

Police in Montreal issued tickets to people protesting the measure in the city’s Plateau borough, according to spokeswoman Constable Caroline Chevrefils.

Montreal police said Sunday that they issued 84 tickets in total, including 17 for the protesters. Police said no tickets were issued to people experiencing homelessness.

Homeless shelters in Montreal say they were at, or near, capacity on Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The Old Brewery Mission, a downtown homeless shelter said it was at capacity.

Sam Watts, the chief executive of the Welcome Hall Mission, which operates a traditional shelter and an emergency shelter in a downtown hotel, said in an e-mail that his organization’s facilities are “very close to capacity” but no one was turned away on Saturday evening.

A protest in Sherbrooke, Que., prompted local police to fine about a dozen attendees, while police in Trois-Rivières said they issued 11 tickets and dissuaded a group of people who had been planning to protest the curfew. No tickets were issued to that group, police said.

Quebec’s Public Security Minister, Geneviève Guilbault thanked Quebeckers for co-operating with the measure in a post on Twitter Sunday.

“Quebecers respected the curfew last night to break the second wave,” she wrote. “I want to thank you for your solidarity. We are doing this for our health-care workers and to protect the lives of our vulnerable people. Thank you.”

Premier François Legault had a similar message.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was carefully watching what happened last night with the curfew and I want to recognize the exemplary work by police officers throughout Quebec,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that he wanted to “thank Quebecers for their excellent cooperation.”

One planned protest in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil appeared to fizzle, according to local police.

“We arrived there and there was no one,” said Captain Jean-Christophe Fortin of the Longueuil police. “The impact of a $1,500 ticket deterred people well.”

In nearby Châteauguay, police had stopped 143 vehicles and 161 people by midnight. They issued six tickets.

“The majority of vehicles intercepted and citizens stopped had a valid reason that is on the list of exceptions,” spokeswoman Constable Jenny Lavigne said.

The rising tide of COVID-19 cases the new curfew is meant to quell continued to gain momentum on Sunday as the province reported 2,588 new infections and 39 new associated deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Public-health authorities said 14 of the newly-reported deaths took place within the proceeding 24 hours, with the rest taking place at an earlier date.

Quebec has reported an average of 2,645 new cases a day of COVID-19 over the past week.

The Health Department said Sunday that 1,380 people are currently hospitalized in association with COVID-19, a decline of 12 from the day before. The number of people in intensive care declined by three from the previous day to 203.

The province said 9,264 doses of vaccine were administered Saturday for a total of 84,387.

The province has given out 74 per cent of the vaccine doses it has received, Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a post on Twitter Saturday.

Quebec has reported 228,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,686 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies