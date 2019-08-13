 Skip to main content

Canada Dozens of seafood industry projects in Newfoundland and Labrador receive federal-provincial funding

Dozens of seafood industry projects in Newfoundland and Labrador receive federal-provincial funding

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Dozens of projects in Newfoundland and Labrador’s seafood sector are getting a financial boost to modernize industry technology and improve sustainability.

Federal and provincial officials were in St. John’s, N.L., Tuesday to announce $8-million in funding that has been awarded to 59 projects in the fish harvesting and processing sectors.

Seven seafood processors will receive funding, for such things as technologies to handle live shellfish products and new uses for groundfish by-products and waste.

Harvesters accounted for 48 of the funded projects, and another four are being led by Indigenous communities.

Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the funding is meant to support a prosperous seafood industry for future generations.

The money comes from the $400-million Atlantic Fisheries Fund, jointly funded by the federal government and the Atlantic region’s provincial governments.

