Dr. Nancy McKee in her office at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital.Handout

In the early 1970s, Nancy McKee was hoping to become the first woman to train as a plastic surgeon at the University of Toronto.

Dr. McKee told an interviewer for a 2016 video project that U of T medical school administrators had previously considered – but rejected – another female candidate. They later chose Dr. McKee.

“I was pleased, honoured and determined to make it clear that it was not a bad choice for them,” said Dr. McKee.

Despite having no peers, and facing sexism from some fellow residents who chastised her for taking a man’s spot in the white-male-dominated program, she succeeded in her quest.

Dr. McKee, who died Aug. 1 of Alzheimer’s disease in Toronto at age 75, became the U of T’s, and Ontario’s, first female plastic surgery graduate. She was also the U of T-affiliated Mount Sinai Hospital’s first female plastic surgeon – and its first female surgeon of any kind.

And, she helped introduce new microsurgery techniques in such areas as muscle transfers and finger replantations. (Now a plastic surgery staple, microsurgery involves procedures performed under a microscope.)

Her accomplishments included lifetime achievement awards from the Canadian Society of Plastic Surgeons and the U of T’s plastic surgery division – in which she also served as a researcher and full professor.

Dr. Nancy McKee in surgical scrubs in the early 1970s.Handout

“She was a pioneer in being able to be a triple threat of a good surgeon, a good teacher and a good researcher,” said Christopher Forrest, who chairs the U of T’s plastic surgery division.

Encountering Dr. Mckee for the first time when he was a first-year medical student, Dr. Forrest immediately decided on a career in plastic surgery. He became hooked on the discipline as she delivered an optional “tour-de-force” lecture on the restorative benefits of microsurgery.

“She looked like a school teacher,” recalled Dr. Forrest. “I didn’t know what a plastic surgeon looked like. But I had a vision when I was in first-year medical school of some sort of glitzy, shiny, suited, overdone, large bombastic character and she was very humble about the work that she presented.”

Nancy Hunt McKee Condliffe was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Paget, Bermuda. She was the only child of Elizabeth (Libbie) Mary (née Hunt) Outerbridge and Wallace Munro Outerbridge. (Nancy legally changed her surname to Condliffe after getting married but was known professionally as Dr. McKee.

As an infant, she was adopted by her maternal aunt Agnes (Nancy) (née Hunt) McKee, a homemaker, and uncle John Lawrence McKee, president of leading Northern Ontario mine-construction company Hill-Francis-Clark. (Young Nancy knew her birth parents as Libbie and Walmo and her adoptive parents as Mum and Dad.)

Nancy was the second-oldest of four children in a blended family that included an adopted older brother and a younger brother and sister who were the McKee’s biological children.

Nancy on her graduation from the University of Toronto medical school in 1970 with her parents, John and Nancy McKee. The McKees adopted Nancy when she was an infant.Handout

Competing in many sports, she attended elementary school in New Liskeard, Ont., until Grade 10 and then completed high school in North Bay, Ont., where John McKee’s firm relocated.

Her family’s doctor Clifford Arnold inspired her to seek a medical career.

“Before I was in kindergarten, I wanted to be a doctor,” Dr. McKee said.

After obtaining her medical degree from the U of T, she embarked on a rotating internship at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital. Vacationing in Vermont, she met her future husband Toby Condliffe in a ski class on Burke Mountain in 1971.

A New York City native, Mr. Condliffe then lived in Washington, serving as a congressional aide. During their three-year long-distance friendship, Dr. McKee spent a year as a family physician in Peterborough, Ont., and began her plastics program at the U of T. Meanwhile, Mr. Condliffe became the business manager at a weekly newspaper on Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and was offered a management position at The New York Times.

Instead, Mr. Condliffe chose a new life with Dr. McKee in Canada.

Dr. Nancy McKee with her husband Toby Condliffe on Martha's Vineyard, Mass., in 2015.Handout

“We considered whether she should move to the States to finish her training,” he said. “But she had already been accepted in plastic surgery in Toronto. And, it was easier for me to change my jobs than for her to change her training.”

Mr. Condliffe moved to Toronto and spent four years as a Globe and Mail assistant circulation manager before embarking on a long career in the investment business.

Always modest, Dr. McKee would “never crow” about being the U of T’s first female plastic surgery resident, her husband said.

However, she would imitate a chicken.

She donned figurative feathers to distract patients during painful injections that froze nerves.

“As soon as she would touch them with a needle, she would start clucking,” recalled Gwenn Rayner, an anesthesia assistant.

The chicken act “set the tone” for a “relaxed” operating room in which patients, Dr. McKee and Ms. Rayner bantered on various topics. Dr. McKee also imitated animals in the emergency department.

“[Patients] adored her because it was clear she cared for them and wanted the best for them,” said Catherine Varner, a Mount Sinai emergency doctor.

Dr. McKee taught them to love their injured and disfigured hands and faces by standing in front of a mirror and telling the body parts that they were beautiful.

“She cared for the whole patient, not just the injured hand or wound in front of her,” said Dr. Varner.

Bronwen Stanley-Jones, an Orangeville, Ont.-based family portrait artist, praised Dr. McKee for restoring the use of her right hand, which she used to create her images.

Ms. Stanley-Jones badly tore ligaments in a fall in 2002. She said her injury was initially misdiagnosed by other medical professionals, the hand incorrectly placed in a cast for eight weeks. And she was told the odds of recovery were “not great.”

“I felt quite hopeless,” recalled Ms. Stanley-Jones. “I couldn’t pick up a coffee cup.”

Instead of surgery, Dr. McKee provided rehabilitation and inspiration. For most of a year, she coached Ms. Stanley-Jones on thousands of repetitive movements and “going the distance.”

Today, Ms. Stanley-Jones, 79, produces and markets intricate drawings. She credits Dr. McKee’s assistance with enabling her to hold cameras, pens, pencils, brushes “and a glass of wine in salute of a remarkable woman.”

“It gave me my hand back,” said Ms. Stanley-Jones. “It gave me my livelihood back.”

While specializing in hand surgery, Dr. McKee also completed other procedures. She led a team that completed the first penile replant in Canada.

The man’s penis was reattached following a “self-inflicted” injury, Dr. McKee told her interviewer. For years afterward, the grateful patient, another artist, sent her invitations to his gallery openings.

She also treated Mount Sinai staff and their family members. Ms. Rayner recalled that Dr. McKee removed a cancerous lesion from her back and a cyst from a broken finger – the result of a fainting father falling on her in the delivery room.

Dr. McKee also extracted a mole from one of Ms. Rayner’s colleagues’ arms – after other doctors told her not to worry about it, according to Ms. Rayner. It turned out that the woman had advanced-stage skin cancer and the disease had spread – but she is still alive some 20 years after receiving specialized immunotherapy in Buffalo.

Dr. McKee, who retired in 2016 following a 37-year career, strived to keep herself healthy through canoeing – a lifelong passion – and a variety of other physical activities. She also monitored her mental health closely because of a family history of Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Nancy McKee paddles a canoe with her daughter Judy Suke.Handout

“She told me about her diagnosis [in 2017] and I was so sad because she deserved her retirement,” said Dr. Howard Ovens, a Mount Sinai emergency physician and U of T professor. “She worked so hard and wanted to spend some time with her husband, children and grandchildren – and did not get to enjoy that properly.”

After being diagnosed, Dr. McKee put herself on a waiting list for a spot in a long-term care facility. Following a four-year wait, she lived there during her final two years.

Seeking to support research dear to her, Mr. Condliffe and their three children donated $200,000 to the U of T’s plastic surgery division and established the Dr. Nancy H. McKee Chair’s Priority Fund.

Dr. Forrest, the fund’s supervisor, used some of the money to launch an annual lectureship, which began this year, and intends to create a new equity, diversity and inclusion program for plastic surgery trainees – something that she was keen to establish, he said.

Dr. McKee’s medical legacies include her son Keith Condliffe and daughters Elizabeth Condliffe and Judy Suke. They are also doctors, serving in Comox, B.C., Calgary, and Haliburton, Ont., respectively.

“You can tell who inspired them,” said Toby Condliffe.

Nancy McKee Condliffe also leaves her two brothers and sister.