Dr. Noam Chernick was a trailblazer in the field of sexuality in Canada and a forerunner of patient-centred care.

Growing up, Avinoam Chernick’s three daughters would hear their dad roused in the middle of the night whenever one of his patients went into labour. The obstetrician-gynecologist would get up and race to his hospital, intent on delivering all of his patients’ babies himself.

“He made a game out of trying to be as quiet as possible so as to not disturb anyone in the house when he left for a delivery,” his middle daughter, Yonina Chernick, recalled.

In the morning, the girls would guess how many trips their father had made overnight to check on a new mother: one, two, sometimes even three visits.

“When he spoke to patients – when he spoke to people – and demonstrated care and compassion, it was real,” his daughter said.

A forerunner of patient-centred care, Dr. Chernick was also a trailblazer in the field of sexuality in Canada. He, along with his wife, physician Beryl Chernick, advanced conversations about sexual health in this country – from couples and sex therapy, to menopause, to contraception and reproductive rights, to a growing recognition of sexual abuse trauma.

Dr. Chernick died on May 8 at the age of 88.

“He was an absolute path breaker in the field of sexual and relationship therapy, and, more broadly, sexual medicine,” said William Fisher, a distinguished professor emeritus of psychology and obstetrics and gynecology at Western University.

Born in 1935 in Tel Aviv to kindergarten teacher Sarah and engineer Alec, Avinoam Chernick (known as Noam) moved with his parents and younger sister Lili to Winnipeg in 1940 and, soon after, to Toronto.

While working at a summer camp in Muskoka in 1953, Noam met Beryl, and the two married five years later.

Their educational paths were deeply entwined. After they both graduated from the University of Western Ontario School of Medicine in London, Ont., in 1962, Noam did his residency in obstetrics and gynecology, Beryl her PhD at the pharmacology department. Patients would regularly ask them questions about sexual function they couldn’t answer. “We just didn’t know. We weren’t being taught anything about it,” Beryl said.

Noam and Beryl Chernick in their shared office on Huron St. in London, Ont., in 1978. 'There was an acoustic wall between our two consulting rooms which we could push to the side to open for a larger space,' Beryl explained.

The couple headed south to medical schools in North Carolina and Pennsylvania for their postdoctoral work. Beryl described this time as a “reorientation,” as the two trained in marriage counselling, human sexuality and worked in a contraceptive clinic.

They decided to work together and came up with a unique therapy technique called “mirroring” and “modelling.” When couples came to them with problems, the Chernicks would act their words back at them, mirroring the couples’ tone of voice. Then they’d act out the marital vignette again – this time modeling a less hurtful and more loving way of conveying the same information.

“Some couples watching us said they never imagined two people could talk to each other like that. And there’s no reason they, as two people, couldn’t have talked like that either,” Beryl said.

Returning to London, Ont. in 1969, they found their couples’ therapy model in high demand. Through public speaking appearances, they brought the disarming technique to wider audiences. In 1977, they published the book In Touch: Putting Sex Back Into Love and Marriage. They helmed conferences and founded what is now known as the Association of Sex Therapy in Ontario to certify sex therapists in the province.

“He and Beryl are widely known as the Canadian Masters and Johnson,” Dr. Fisher said, referring to the pioneering U.S. sex therapists. “Their public presentations and books did a lot of people a lot of good in an era of sexual ignorance.”

In 1979, Dr. Chernick helped establish one of the earliest examination centres for victims of sexual assault, offering medical care, emotional support and referrals at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London. For nurses, social workers and emergency department staff, he helped create educational sessions on victim trauma. After forensic sexual examination kits were developed, he worked on training people to administer the kits in a humane and effective way.

“He was very sensitive,” Beryl said. “He was born that way, to be a champion for causes he regarded as important.”

At a time when abortionists were being threatened and attacked across Canada, Dr. Chernick was one of a handful of obstetrician-gynecologists providing abortions in London, and did so for three decades. Beryl said that, philosophically, Noam saw abortion as the result of a lack of adequate access to contraception: “He did it because that’s what his patients needed, but he really hoped for a time when it would not be necessary.”

His clinic and his home were targeted. Another abortion provider happened to live on the Chernicks’ sleepy side street. Anti-abortionist zealots would walk up and down the block, carrying protest signs replete with gruesome imagery and religious iconography.

“He was one of three of us who endured the harassment back in the early nineties and kept providing abortion services, in spite of picketing in front of our houses for two and a half years, death threats, and deaths,” said the neighbour, Fraser Fellows, an emeritus professor in obstetrics and gynecology at Western University who provided abortions from 1974 to 2018, when he retired.

The nineties were an especially tense time: an anti-abortionist sniper shot and killed an abortion provider in Buffalo and three physicians were shot and badly injured inside their homes in Hamilton, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

“As soon as it got dark, the house was closed up so nobody could see in,” Beryl said of that era. “It was always on edge, always watching over your shoulder.” (The harassment eased after 1994, when NDP Attorney General of Ontario Marion Boyd secured an injunction that banned picketing within 500 feet of abortionists’ homes.)

Throughout their careers as couples therapists, the Chernicks were summoned to testify in several high-profile court cases.

There was the 1985 trial of Helmuth Buxbaum, a nursing homes owner who hired a hitman to kill his wife by the side of a highway near London, Ont. The Chernicks had counselled the couple and the Crown subpoenaed their clinical notes: “We knew quite a bit about the backstory,” Beryl said. Mr. Buxbaum had complained he was unattracted to his wife and wanted to start a new life. He was convicted of murder in 1986.

In a landmark obscenity trial involving Lovecraft, a Toronto sex shop, the Chernicks were asked to testify on defense. Police had raided the shop in 1972, seizing vibrators, breast massagers and other items. Shop staff were charged with “possessing obscene matter for the purpose of sales and distribution.”

In preparing the therapists for their time on the stand, Toronto lawyer Aubrey Golden couriered them a box of wares from the shop. “We had a great weekend investigating all the things that were in the box,” Beryl laughed.

In court, Crown counsel William Babe produced toy after toy as exhibits. Unphased, Dr. Chernick explained the toys helped couples stay interested: “A monotonous sex diet blunts the palate,” he told the court.

Citing Dr. Chernick’s testimony, Judge Stanton Hogg acquitted the shop staff in 1974, arguing sex aids serve the public good.

From their parents, married nearly 65 years, the Chernick daughters absorbed the importance of respecting your spouse – but also liking your spouse. “My mom had a rule: my dad and she were to have a kiss before he left the house,” Yonina said.

In his ob-gyn practice and beyond it, Dr. Chernick promoted egalitarian parenting. He encouraged men to join their pregnant partners at appointments. At a time when fathers were barred from delivery rooms, he pushed for them to be allowed in. “All these things we regard as ordinary now, he was saying a long time ago,” Beryl said.

Outside of work, Dr. Chernick led a rich life. He was a nature lover, a windsurfer and skier – downhill, cross-country and on water. Be it long boarding or karate, “he was very down to try different things,” Yonina said.

A train and plane aficionado, Dr. Chernick themed his 50th birthday bash around the newly released Boeing 767. Rigging up cables inside a synagogue hall, the doctor flew a banana-and-royal-icing cake, shaped like a jetliner, over the heads of his 200-plus guests – landing the cake on a tiny, illuminated runway.

“I think a lot about my dad being very, very dynamic,” Yonina said. “He was physically dynamic, emotionally dynamic and spiritually dynamic.”

Dr. Chernick leaves his wife Beryl, daughters Elisheva, Yonina and Aviva, four grandchildren and sister Lili.