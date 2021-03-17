Dr. Tam says Canada-wide drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths starting to level off

Open this photo in gallery Construction workers set up a makeshift hospital in case of an expected third wave of COVID-19 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on March 11, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Canada’s top public health doctor says a national decline in severe COVID-19 outcomes, such as hospitalizations and deaths, is starting to level off.

Dr. Theresa Tam says provincial and territorial data show an average of 2,048 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals every day over the seven-day period that ended yesterday.

She says that includes 550 people who were in intensive care units. An average of 31 COVID-related deaths were reported each day during that same period.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Is my area coming out of COVID-19 lockdown? Can I travel out-of-province? A guide to restrictions across Canada

Tam has also warned in recent days that average daily case counts of COVID-19 are now on the rise again across the country after plateauing for several weeks.

The public health doctor says infection rates are highest among those between the ages of 20 and 39, who may then spread it to more vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, the federal government says nearly 3,330,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Canada as of today.

In Toronto, three city-run mass immunization clinics opened their doors Wednesday.

At the same time, a panel of scientists advising the Ontario government recommended taking the shots directly into buildings with large populations of seniors in order to protect those most likely to be hospitalized or die as a result of the virus.

In a report published Wednesday, the province’s Science Advisory Table identified 489 such buildings in Toronto alone, including more than 250 in neighbourhoods with the highest incidence of COVID-19.

Canada's top doctor Theresa Tam says there is a need to collect and analyze data on the new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to avoid new outbreaks. Tam says looking at the data coming from other countries is important but is not enough. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.