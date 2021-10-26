A drinking water advisory is in place for a northern Ontario community until further notice.

In a notice issued today, the Township of Chapleau says there was equipment failure at a local water treatment plant, causing the distribution system to lose pressure this morning.

The municipality northwest of Sudbury says that while pressure has now been restored, an advisory is still necessary at this time.

Burgess Hawkins, manager of the health protection division with Public Health Sudbury & Districts, says it’s possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that “compromised the safety of the drinking water.”

Hawkins says until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.

Residents who get their water from the municipal system are being advised not to use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

