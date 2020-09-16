Driver arrested after nine pedestrians injured by car in Montreal

Nine people, including two children, were injured after they were struck by a car in north-end Montreal Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal police said the driver hit a pedestrian at an intersection and fled the scene.
He then struck eight more pedestrians on a sidewalk several blocks away.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and will be questioned by investigators.
“When we arrested him, he was confused,” police spokesman Manuel Couture said. “We have no indication it was a planned act.”
The driver was taken to hospital for a mental health evaluation, he said. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, but investigators will likely look into it.
The victims were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, and all of them are expected to survive, Couture said.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.