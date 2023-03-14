Police officers check the scene of a fatal crash, on March 14.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The driver of a pickup truck that killed two people and injured nine others Monday in the Quebec town of Amqui is facing two charges of dangerous driving causing death.

Court documents signed today by a justice of the peace identify the accused as 38-year-old Steeve Gagnon of Amqui.

Gagnon is set to appear in court this afternoon.

Quebec provincial police have said their investigation suggests the driver swerved from one side of the road to the other over a considerable distance to hit victims who appeared to be selected at random.

Sgt. Claude Doiron told reporters this morning that police believe the crash was intentional but did not suggest a motive.

Two men, aged 65 and 73 were killed, and the injured include a child about three years old and a baby under the age of one.