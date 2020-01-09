 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Brandon Drury signs $2.05-million one-year contract with Blue Jays

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brandon Drury agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Jan. 9, 2020.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Utilityman Brandon Drury and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract on Thursday, a raise of $850,000.

The 27-year-old hit .218 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs over 447 plate appearances in his first full season with the Blue Jays, who acquired him from the New York Yankees in July 2018. He played 65 games at third base, 16 at second, 12 at first, five at shortstop, 18 in right and 12 in left.

Blue Jays pitchers Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker remained eligible for arbitration heading into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed salaries.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies