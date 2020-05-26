 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Dry conditions fuelling three large wildfires across Nova Scotia

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter drops water on a wildfire, near Porters Lake, N.S., on May 23, 2020.

Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

Dry conditions across Nova Scotia are fuelling three significant wildfires.

Provincial fire and air crews are battling flames ravaging forested areas near Frankville in Antigonish County, near Alton Road in the Springfield area of Kings County, and near Argyle in Yarmouth County.

The Frankville fire is being fought by 17 provincial wildfire crew, a helicopter and 31 volunteer firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

That fire is estimated to be about 200 hectares in size and is about 40 per cent contained, although it is considered to be out of control.

This Springfield fire is estimated to be about 120 hectares and is also considered out of control, while the Argyle fire is estimated to be about 30 to 50 hectares and is considered under control.

The province says none of the fires are currently near residential areas and no structures have been lost.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies