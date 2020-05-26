Dry conditions fuelling three large wildfires across Nova Scotia

Open this photo in gallery A Department of Natural Resources helicopter drops water on a wildfire, near Porters Lake, N.S., on May 23, 2020. Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

Dry conditions across Nova Scotia are fuelling three significant wildfires.

Provincial fire and air crews are battling flames ravaging forested areas near Frankville in Antigonish County, near Alton Road in the Springfield area of Kings County, and near Argyle in Yarmouth County.

The Frankville fire is being fought by 17 provincial wildfire crew, a helicopter and 31 volunteer firefighters.

That fire is estimated to be about 200 hectares in size and is about 40 per cent contained, although it is considered to be out of control.

This Springfield fire is estimated to be about 120 hectares and is also considered out of control, while the Argyle fire is estimated to be about 30 to 50 hectares and is considered under control.

The province says none of the fires are currently near residential areas and no structures have been lost.

