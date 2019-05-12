 Skip to main content

Canada Early-morning Calgary fire damages multiple homes and vehicles

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Early-morning Calgary fire damages multiple homes and vehicles

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Several homes and vehicles were damaged during an early morning fire in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood on Sunday.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Stu Laird says multiple reports were made about the fire in Arbour Lake at around 4:30 a.m., and there were some reports of explosions.

Laird says when crews arrived, three homes were burning along with three vehicles that were parked in front of them.

Story continues below advertisement

He says everyone who was in the homes made it out on their own and one person was transported to hospital.

Calgary EMS says the woman was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries which weren’t directly related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Laird says residents of the home that was the source of the fire will be out for some time, while residents of a second home will be out for at least a night.

He says the occupants of the third home have already returned.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter