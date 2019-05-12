Early-morning Calgary fire damages multiple homes and vehicles

Several homes and vehicles were damaged during an early morning fire in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood on Sunday.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Stu Laird says multiple reports were made about the fire in Arbour Lake at around 4:30 a.m., and there were some reports of explosions.

Laird says when crews arrived, three homes were burning along with three vehicles that were parked in front of them.

He says everyone who was in the homes made it out on their own and one person was transported to hospital.

Calgary EMS says the woman was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries which weren’t directly related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Laird says residents of the home that was the source of the fire will be out for some time, while residents of a second home will be out for at least a night.

He says the occupants of the third home have already returned.