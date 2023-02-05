Cold weather alerts that blanketed eastern Canada for the past two days have largely lifted, but some Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers remain without power due to outages caused by the frigid temperatures and high winds.

The cold snap that triggered Environment Canada alerts for eight provinces and territories is forecast to come to an end today.

Extreme cold warnings are no longer in place for the Maritime provinces, though alerts remain in place for Labrador, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

Some are also still active for communities in the northern regions of Ontario and Quebec.

The Atlantic provinces experienced power outages on Saturday as frigid temperatures broke cold weather records in all four provinces.

As of this morning, about 3,400 people are without power in Nova Scotia and about 2,600 are in the dark in New Brunswick.