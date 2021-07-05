Eastern Ontario doctor accused of murder at hospital granted bail

Open this photo in gallery An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital has been released on bail. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been granted bail.

Dr. Brian Nadler was released on bail on Monday, said his lawyer Brian Greenspan.

Nadler is accused of killing Albert Poidinger, 89, at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

He was being held at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

