explainer
Caora McKenna and Globe Staff

For more than a year, sky watchers have been looking forward to the total solar eclipse on April 8. They’ve booked their travel, stocked up on eclipse glasses and staked out their viewing spots. But no matter where they go, eclipse chasers also have to reckon with the weather.

The southern end of the eclipse track in Mexico and Texas is the least likely to be cloudy at this time of year, writes Ivan Semeniuk in the Globe’s Climate newsletter.

But the current forecast for the Southern U.S. is looking less favourable, with overcast to mainly cloudy skies during eclipse day. Moving farther north, the clouds may thin out, improving the odds for viewers in the Great Lakes area.

Good prospects continue into Quebec’s Eastern Townships, despite the fact that the area is frequently cloudy in April. Moving eastward, the outlook is currently partly cloudy for Atlantic Canada.

Eclipse weather prospects

Average frequency of April cloud cover along the central line of the 2024 total eclipse

Pacific Ocean

Mexico

U.S.

Canada

Atlantic Ocean

90%

Path of total

eclipse partly

in Ontario

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

90%

Que.

Maine

N.B.

Que. and

Gulf of Saint

Lawrence

N.L.

Gander

Miramichi

80

Îles de la

Madeleine

Stephenville

Sherbrooke

70

Tignish

60

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

NASA; JAY ANDERSON

This could change depending on local weather conditions in the final hours leading up to the arrival of the moon’s shadow. Check out the current weather forecasts for the Canadian cities on the eclipse’s path of totality.

Leamington, Ont., will see the eclipse at 3:12 p.m. for 2 minutes and 7 seconds. The weather forecast:

Hamilton will see the eclipse at 3:18 p.m. for 1 minute and 50 seconds. The weather forecast:

Niagara Falls will see the eclipse at 3:20 p.m. for 3 minutes and 30 seconds. The weather forecast:

Belleville, Ont., will see the eclipse at 3:21 p.m. for 2 minutes and 4 seconds. The weather forecast:

Montreal will see the eclipse at 3:26 p.m. for 1 minute and 27 seconds. The weather forecast:

Sherbrooke will see the eclipse at 3:27 p.m. for 3 minutes and 26 seconds. The weather forecast:

Miramichi, N.B., will see the eclipse at 4:34 AT for 3 minutes and 8 seconds. The weather forecast:

Alberton, PEI, will see the eclipse at 4:35 AT for 3 minutes and 3 seconds. The weather forecast:

Summerside, PEI, will see the eclipse at 4:37 AT for 1 minute and 2 seconds. The weather forecast:

Meat Cove, N.S., will see the eclipse at 4:39 AT for 1 minute and 30 seconds. The weather forecast:

Gander, N.L., will see the eclipse at 5:12 NT for 2 minutes and 13 seconds. The weather forecast:

