Economic development at the forefront on Day 2 of New Brunswick election campaign

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers. Vickers said if he’s elected premier, he’ll partner with the federal government on the production of small modular nuclear reactors.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Economic development is front and centre on New Brunswick’s election campaign trail today.

During a campaign stop in Saint John, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said if he’s elected premier, he’ll partner with the federal government on the production of small modular nuclear reactors.

Vickers says the project could create thousands of highly skilled and high-paying jobs in the province, adding he believes he has a better chance of reaching a funding deal with Ottawa than Tory leader Blaine Higgs.

But Higgs said today at a campaign stop in Moncton he has been working hard on that file and has already attracted interest in the development of the nuclear reactors from a number of other provinces.

Higgs says if his government is re-elected, he’ll continue to implement his plan to help businesses compete in a post-COVID world.

He says his government improved the province’s credit rating, implemented changes to protect New Brunswick’s financial security, increased wages for home support workers and presented a balanced budget.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called an election for Sept. 14, making the province the first to go to the polls since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Tory premier threatened last week to trigger a provincial vote unless opposition parties agreed to keep his minority government in power until 2022 — or until the pandemic was declared over. The Canadian Press

