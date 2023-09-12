Open this photo in gallery: In this composite image, from left: Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson on June 27; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew on Aug. 16; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont on March 7.Darryl Dyck, John Woods, David L/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s three main party leaders pitched their ideas on the economy, safety and other topics during their first appearance together on the provincial election campaign.

The leaders told the forum, hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, that they would reinstate 24-hour snow clearing on major highways, which was cut back in recent years.

On the economy, Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson said the income and business tax cuts she has promised, if her party is re-elected on Oct. 3, would boost investment and job growth.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he would keep electricity rates low to attract businesses and would focus on areas like hydrogen development and critical minerals.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said he would set up a provincial business development bank so businesses could access capital more easily.

The leaders are set to take part in more debates before the election, including a one-hour live televised debate next week