James Sears, editor in chief of Your Ward News, outside Ontario court in Toronto on in 2018.Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

The editor of an extremist publication who was convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews has been been arrested again after allegedly breaching the conditions of his parole.

Toronto police say James Sears, 58, was arrested by the provincial parole enforcement squad on Feb. 3.

Spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says the alleged breach was “due to hate speech” but gave no other details.

Police say Sears has since been taken to the Toronto South Detention Centre.

Sears, the editor of Your Ward News, was convicted in 2019 of two counts of promoting hate, as was publisher LeRoy St. Germaine. Sears was sentenced to a year in jail, and St. Germaine to a year of house arrest.

Ontario’s appeal court last year upheld their convictions and sentences.

