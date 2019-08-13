 Skip to main content

Canada Edmonton denies blame in lawsuit over boxer’s death after a match

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Edmonton denies blame in lawsuit over boxer’s death after a match

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tim Hague poses at at the weight-in Portland, Ore. on Friday Aug. 28, 2009. A $5.3 million lawsuit has been filed against the City of Edmonton by the family of a man who died after a boxing match nearly two years ago. Hague, a 34-year old father and teacher, died in June 2017 after getting knocked out in a boxing match.

Neil Davidson/The Canadian Press

The City of Edmonton has denied any involvement or responsibility in the death of a man following a boxing match two years ago.

In a statement of defence filed in response to a lawsuit by the family of Tim Hague, the city says the fighter signed a liability waiver prior to the fight in June 2017.

It says Hague acknowledged he “waived all liabilities to the promoter, facility, local boxing commission and local civil authorities” if he suffered any injury or loss while fighting.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement of claim was filed in June in the Court of Queen’s Bench against the city, the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission and several people involved in the event, alleging Hague’s death was caused by gross negligence.

Hague, a 34-year old father and teacher, died June 16, 2017, after getting knocked out in the ring during a match with Adam Braidwood.

Hague’s lawyers argued the defendants owed a “duty of care” to Hague to ensure that he was in a “safe and fit condition to participate in combative sports.”

“There’s further questions that waiver protected gross negligence or even criminal negligence, which I also don’t think it did,” said the Hague family’s lawyer, Ari Schacter.

A city spokesperson said in an email that the statement of defence speaks for itself and the city has nothing further to add.

A report into Hague’s death recommended the city improve fighter safety and oversight.

It said some Edmonton Sports Combative Commission rules were not followed before the event, including medical information on the fighters not being provided to physicians.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter