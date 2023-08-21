Open this photo in gallery: The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Elks are offering evacuees from wildfires in the Northwest Territories free tickets for their home game Sunday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The CFL club announced Monday that any evacuees who have come to Edmonton can claim their tickets throughout this week by showing their evacuation wristband or N.W.T. driver’s licence.

The club says over 3,000 evacuees had registered at the Edmonton Expo Centre as of noon Sunday.

The ongoing wildfire crisis has forced the evacuations of communities across the territory, including the capital city of Yellowknife.

Elks executive Allan Watt says the team understands the primary focus of those displaced is returning home, but it wanted to show its support for those affected.