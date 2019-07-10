 Skip to main content

Canada Edmonton man charged in 2017 death of six-month-old boy, police say

Edmonton man charged in 2017 death of six-month-old boy, police say

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
An Edmonton man has been charged with killing a six-month-old boy after a two-year investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Christopher Lamarche has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jarock Humeniuk.

The baby was found dead at an Edmonton residence on May 28, 2017.

Police say the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the case to be a homicide.

Lamarche was arrested Friday in Vancouver.

He is expected to make his court first appearance later this week.

