An Edmonton man who was found guilty of manslaughter after he confessed to undercover officers that he attacked his six-month-old son has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Christopher Lamarche, who is 27, was originally charged with second-degree murder.

His son, Jarock Humeniuk, was found dead in a bassinet with a broken collarbone and damage to his brain and ribs in May 2017.

Justice Sterling Sanderman of Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench told court that Lamarche has about 8 1/2 years left in his sentence because of the time he has already spent in custody.

Lamarche is also prohibited from owning a firearm for 10 years.

Sanderman says Lamarche confessed to undercover officers two years after Jarock’s death that he was frustrated by his inability to stop his son’s crying and assaulted him.

